[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
John Perlman talks to Ndivhuwo "Ndi" Dlamini, founder of @Remedial DIY.
Why not get the kids involved and create a desk, perfect for working from home or homework?
Ndivhuwo says a desk is easy to build, even an adjustable one that can be adapted as your kids grow.
You can also build it so the desk is tucked away when it is not in use.
“The desk is rectangular in form, so there is a storage unit at the bottom, where if you have younger kids you can put in nice toys or crayons," says Dlamini.
You can even make accessories such as a pencil holder with your offcuts.
Ndivhuwo encourages the whole family to get involved, especially the children.
“Kids love getting involved," she says.
"They love making a mess and love doing things with mom and dad."
Subscribe to Remedial DIY on YouTube for more fun project ideas.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : [DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
The Magneto rechargeable LED lantern has become a necessity in homes and small businesses over the course of the last decade.Read More
How to cope in a toxic work environment
Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments.Read More
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89
The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in DecemberRead More
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play
Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play.Read More
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket
Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket.Read More