[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?





Africa Melane interviews Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group.

We all know that times are getting tougher, and we need to be extra vigilant when it comes to our finances. So, when the time comes to buy or rent a property, negotiating as best as you can is essential.

But how much negotiating power do you actually have as a tenant looking to rent a property?

When it comes to negotiating lease agreements, either renewing an existing one or entering a new one, tenants do have negotiation power, says Smee.

Smee says that it is important for renters to know that they are in the position to negotiate with their landlords, and if the landlord wants to make adjustments to the terms of an agreement, then tenants need to be in the loop, with a 40 to 80-day notice.

Over the last couple of years, there has been an automatic 10% annual increase in rent, however, Smee says that this yearly increase is "historic" and "old school".

Renters need to be well-informed of the yearly increase before signing a new lease or extending an existing one, says Smee.

Smee suggests that renters do not sign a contract where a 10% increase is set in stone.

It's important that renters know that the 10% increase isn't standard, it isn't the norm anymore and it's not something you just accept. Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group

Smee suggests reaching out to the landlord directly if you should have any issues, as agents may not always have your best interest at heart, and their decisions may be influenced by their commissions.

