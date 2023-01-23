[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?
Africa Melane interviews Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group.
We all know that times are getting tougher, and we need to be extra vigilant when it comes to our finances. So, when the time comes to buy or rent a property, negotiating as best as you can is essential.
But how much negotiating power do you actually have as a tenant looking to rent a property?
RELATED: Local housing scam warning! The tell-tale signs to avoid falling victim
When it comes to negotiating lease agreements, either renewing an existing one or entering a new one, tenants do have negotiation power, says Smee.
Smee says that it is important for renters to know that they are in the position to negotiate with their landlords, and if the landlord wants to make adjustments to the terms of an agreement, then tenants need to be in the loop, with a 40 to 80-day notice.
Over the last couple of years, there has been an automatic 10% annual increase in rent, however, Smee says that this yearly increase is "historic" and "old school".
Renters need to be well-informed of the yearly increase before signing a new lease or extending an existing one, says Smee.
Smee suggests that renters do not sign a contract where a 10% increase is set in stone.
It's important that renters know that the 10% increase isn't standard, it isn't the norm anymore and it's not something you just accept.Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group
Smee suggests reaching out to the landlord directly if you should have any issues, as agents may not always have your best interest at heart, and their decisions may be influenced by their commissions.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
More from Local
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa
In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More
'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'
Eskom held a briefing over the weekend to explain that South Africans should prepare for two years of permanent load shedding.Read More
Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the economy and on citizens.Read More
Risk of stage 8 load shedding receding: Eskom CEO De Ruyter
'There are many questions asked on a regular basis if there’s a possibility of stage 8 load shedding. As you’ll see from the outlook, that possibility is receding, which is comforting and is positive,' Andre de Ruyter said.Read More
Ramaphosa asks Eskom not to implement 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday, the president said that businesses and households were battling.Read More
How matrics can become economically productive
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, and entrepreneurship for South African youth following the recent release of matric results.Read More
More from Business
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
The Magneto rechargeable LED lantern has become a necessity in homes and small businesses over the course of the last decade.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More
Risk of stage 8 load shedding receding: Eskom CEO De Ruyter
'There are many questions asked on a regular basis if there’s a possibility of stage 8 load shedding. As you’ll see from the outlook, that possibility is receding, which is comforting and is positive,' Andre de Ruyter said.Read More
Ramaphosa asks Eskom not to implement 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday, the president said that businesses and households were battling.Read More
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year
Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.Read More