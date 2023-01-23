King Charles scales back coronation ceremony amid 'cost-of-living' crisis
Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
King Charles’s coronation is set to have a shorter procession, parade, and service
-
The cost-of-living crisis in the UK is a contributing factor
King Charles ascended to the throne in September last year after the death of the previous monarch, his mother Queen Elizabeth.
He is set to have his official coronation soon but, according to Gilchrist, he is scaling down the ceremony as the United Kingdom is facing a cost of living crisis.
There will still be a procession and a parade, but a shorter one.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
There will still be a church service, but it will be shorter and multi-faith rather than just Christian.
There will also be a concert at Windsor castle and they are currently looking for artists to perform.
The scaled-down ceremony will also be more environmentally friendly than a large bash.
This article first appeared on 702 : King Charles scales back coronation ceremony amid 'cost-of-living' crisis
