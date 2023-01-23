Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
Lester Kiewit speaks to Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo, the company behind the Magneto range of rechargeable lamps.
-
More than eight million units of Magneto rechargeable LED lanterns have been sold in South Africa
-
It's become the number one selling non-food item at retailers in the country.
Do you remember a time when load shedding wasn't as regular and frequent as it is today? When one would bring out candles or paraffin lamps to break the darkness?
Those have made way for more modern gadgets such as LED lamps, which are not only safer to use, but also more economical as they can be recharged and kept on standby.
While there are indeed many different brands available on the market, one of the more popular brands is the range of Magneto rechargeable LED lanterns, which are amazingly bright for their size and can easily light up a room, providing sufficient light to prepare dinner, to study, or to play games.
Some models even have USB outlets to let you recharge your mobile devices.
Bennett says the Magneto lantern is their best-selling product, having sold more than eight million units.
… the number one selling non-food item in Makro is a Magneto LED lantern.Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo.
RELATED: 5 items for under R1000 to make load shedding bearable
It's not just the number one selling load shedding device, it's the number selling product.Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo.
RELATED: The Gizzu mini UPS (only R899) will keep the internet going during load shedding
It's a product we came across a number of years ago, before load shedding... obviously, the sales just accelerated exponentially once load shedding took hold.Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
Looking for your next DIY project?Read More
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
How to cope in a toxic work environment
Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments.Read More
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89
The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in DecemberRead More
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play
Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play.Read More
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket
Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket.Read More
More from Business
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?
Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More
Risk of stage 8 load shedding receding: Eskom CEO De Ruyter
'There are many questions asked on a regular basis if there’s a possibility of stage 8 load shedding. As you’ll see from the outlook, that possibility is receding, which is comforting and is positive,' Andre de Ruyter said.Read More
Ramaphosa asks Eskom not to implement 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday, the president said that businesses and households were battling.Read More
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year
Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town.Read More