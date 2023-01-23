Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes





Legendary radio host Lee Downs says most people knew the iconic voice of Bongani Njoli as the voice of eTV.

I prefer to remember him as just a great radio personality... Just the time, effort, preparation, the research to put together a radio show and to keep people tuned in by the force of his personality, took a lot of effort and he put in the work. He was really a great radio personality... Lee Downs, Radio legend and Founder Nice and Spicy

Downs says he had the opportunity to know Bongani well.

I have always known him as just a humble gentleman, a kind soul... Lee Downs, Radio legend and Founder Nice and Spicy

Downs adds that working with Njoli years ago, at a time the country was still under transformation, was an exciting time in radio and proved life-changing for him.

There's sadness... Bongani's death brings a tench of sadness and I am not able to reconcile it. Clarence Ford, Radio Presenter - CapeTalk Radio

Dmitri Jagels says he carries fond memories of Bongani.

We connected in terms of being brothers at a SABC that was not yet transformed. Dmitri Jagels, Radio Host - Good Hope FM

He adds that those were indeed exciting times as South Africa was still transforming.

I remember very clearly sitting in a meeting, a staff meeting... and then the acting manager making a statement that 'You people' referring to me and Bonganiare all the same, and he wanted to pass it as a joke. Bongani took great exception as he should, and I took a great exception and we connected then... Dmitri Jagels, Radio Host - Good Hope FM

Jagels says being around Njoli was amazing and having the opportunity to visit his home in Langa and get to know one another over a braai was very special.

