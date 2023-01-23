Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes
Legendary radio host Lee Downs says most people knew the iconic voice of Bongani Njoli as the voice of eTV.
I prefer to remember him as just a great radio personality... Just the time, effort, preparation, the research to put together a radio show and to keep people tuned in by the force of his personality, took a lot of effort and he put in the work. He was really a great radio personality...Lee Downs, Radio legend and Founder Nice and Spicy
Downs says he had the opportunity to know Bongani well.
I have always known him as just a humble gentleman, a kind soul...Lee Downs, Radio legend and Founder Nice and Spicy
Downs adds that working with Njoli years ago, at a time the country was still under transformation, was an exciting time in radio and proved life-changing for him.
There's sadness... Bongani's death brings a tench of sadness and I am not able to reconcile it.Clarence Ford, Radio Presenter - CapeTalk Radio
Dmitri Jagels says he carries fond memories of Bongani.
We connected in terms of being brothers at a SABC that was not yet transformed.Dmitri Jagels, Radio Host - Good Hope FM
He adds that those were indeed exciting times as South Africa was still transforming.
I remember very clearly sitting in a meeting, a staff meeting... and then the acting manager making a statement that 'You people' referring to me and Bonganiare all the same, and he wanted to pass it as a joke. Bongani took great exception as he should, and I took a great exception and we connected then...Dmitri Jagels, Radio Host - Good Hope FM
Jagels says being around Njoli was amazing and having the opportunity to visit his home in Langa and get to know one another over a braai was very special.
