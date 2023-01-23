Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Warren Tucker, our resident motoring enthusiast.
-
The Toyota Hilux was the top-selling vehicle overall
-
Small passenger cars such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Suzuki Swift are becoming even more popular
The top-selling vehicle last year was the Toyota Hilux with 32 203 sales.
People look at this Hilux and it is basically a go-anywhere, do-anything kind of set up.Warren Tucker, motoring journalist
Bakkies have become more technologically advanced to meet the needs of customers, says Tucker.
Another top seller was the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, with 20 866 sold in 2022.
The sub-R300 000 price bracket is most buoyant right now, explains Tucker.
As an entry-level vehicle, your Polo Vivo definitely makes sense.Warren Tucker, motoring journalist
Small cars such as the Vivo and the Suzuki Swift, which was the second most popular passenger car of 2022, are also popular because they are fuel efficient, says Tucker.
