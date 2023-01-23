Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed
John Maytham interviews Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist.
Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis.
Don Pinnock discusses an article that he has written, titled 'Bones of contention – fate of thousands of captive lions in SA depends on implementation of government report findings' about the fate of thousands of captive lions in SA.
RELATED: Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it
The article focuses on the history of lion births, legal and illegal trade and captivity.
According to the article, captive breeding of lions began in the 1990s, and today, there are an estimated 366 facilities with between 8,000 and 12,000 captive lions.
Pinnock says that there are task teams put into place to investigate breeding farms, but this is no easy task.
The team will be responsible for looking at ways to sort out this problem, but the reality is that these 12,000 lions cannot be returned to the wild, as most of them are in poor conditions.
How will they do it? Should these animals be euthanised? If not, where do they go? Are there necessary funds available to feed and sustain these animals, Pinnock asks.
This task team...have to work out how to close these things down.Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist
Between 2008 and 2017, South Africa legally exported more than 16,000 lions and more than 400 tigers, dead or alive, most of which were sourced from captive facilities.
The prices of the lion's range between $25000 and $40000 depending on the sex of the animal.
One reason for the trading of lions is for their bones.
This was the result of a pushback against canned hunting, says Pinnock.
Where the focus was once on cheap lions hunts to get rid of their lions, the focus then shifted to lion bone selling.
The bones of lions are sold and marketed as traditional medicines and "tiger bone wine", where the bones of these animals are soaked in alcohol and sold to Asian countries.
Because the focus is on the bones, the well-being of the lion, while they're alive, is considered irrelevant, he says
God alone knows I would not like to drink wine with bones floating in it.Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist
The question of what happens to the lions that are still caught in the historical lion breeding industry still stands.
Will these 'businesses' stay afloat, or will the destiny of lion captivity facilities come to an end?
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
SA free diver, Amber Fillary to attempt new under-ice world record swim
Pippa Hudson speaks to Amber Fillary, a South African free diver who aims to set a new Guinness World Record.Read More
From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
'FYI play it safe' is an app used to monitor your children's online activity and keep you, as the parent, in the loop.Read More
IR expert cautions optics ahead of SA-Russia joint military exercise
South Africa has been criticised for its ties with Russia, a decision that experts say may strain ties with European countries.Read More
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?
Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement.Read More
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa
In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More
More from Business
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace.Read More
'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.Read More
'Red tape' is preventing Eskom from fixing the electricity crisis - Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert.Read More
From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
'FYI play it safe' is an app used to monitor your children's online activity and keep you, as the parent, in the loop.Read More
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More