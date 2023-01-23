Streaming issues? Report here
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed

23 January 2023 1:13 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
John Maytham
Don Pinnock
live animal export
animal breeding
Our Burning Planet

Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article.

John Maytham interviews Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist.

Our Burning Planet is the Daily Maverick section devoted to expert environmental opinion and analysis.

Don Pinnock discusses an article that he has written, titled 'Bones of contention – fate of thousands of captive lions in SA depends on implementation of government report findings' about the fate of thousands of captive lions in SA.

FILE: A lion at the Dinokeng Game Reserve. Picture: dinokengreserve.co.za
FILE: A lion at the Dinokeng Game Reserve. Picture: dinokengreserve.co.za

RELATED: Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it

The article focuses on the history of lion births, legal and illegal trade and captivity.

According to the article, captive breeding of lions began in the 1990s, and today, there are an estimated 366 facilities with between 8,000 and 12,000 captive lions.

Pinnock says that there are task teams put into place to investigate breeding farms, but this is no easy task.

The team will be responsible for looking at ways to sort out this problem, but the reality is that these 12,000 lions cannot be returned to the wild, as most of them are in poor conditions.

How will they do it? Should these animals be euthanised? If not, where do they go? Are there necessary funds available to feed and sustain these animals, Pinnock asks.

This task team...have to work out how to close these things down.

Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist

Between 2008 and 2017, South Africa legally exported more than 16,000 lions and more than 400 tigers, dead or alive, most of which were sourced from captive facilities.

The prices of the lion's range between $25000 and $40000 depending on the sex of the animal.

One reason for the trading of lions is for their bones.

This was the result of a pushback against canned hunting, says Pinnock.

Where the focus was once on cheap lions hunts to get rid of their lions, the focus then shifted to lion bone selling.

The bones of lions are sold and marketed as traditional medicines and "tiger bone wine", where the bones of these animals are soaked in alcohol and sold to Asian countries.

Because the focus is on the bones, the well-being of the lion, while they're alive, is considered irrelevant, he says

God alone knows I would not like to drink wine with bones floating in it.

Don Pinnock, Daily Maverick Journalist

The question of what happens to the lions that are still caught in the historical lion breeding industry still stands.

Will these 'businesses' stay afloat, or will the destiny of lion captivity facilities come to an end?

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




