[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series





Amy MacIver speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Two models are currently available, the i7 xDrive60 with an electric engine and the petrol-powered 740i.

A 740d xDrive diesel variant is set to arrive in the second half of 2023.

Pricing for the 740i starts at a breathtaking R2.16 million.

The i7 xDrive60 retails for R2.825 million while the 740d xDrive will set you back some R2.28 million.

A lot of people that buy the i7 series are kind of going to be Chauffer kind of companies. Daily Maverick motoring journalist

The petrol-engined 740i is powered by a mild hybrid six-cylinder turbo engine that offers 280kW and 540Nm, for a 5.4 second 0-100km/h time.

The 740d xDrive is good for 220kW and 670Nm, and 5.8-second acceleration.

All models have a "Theatre Screen", measuring 31.3 inches. It extends down from the headliner to entertain rear-seat passengers. In addition, the rear armrests feature 5.5-inch touch-operated screens.

My favourite thing is the brand-new theatre screen. It’s 31 inches, which is as big as a TV. Daily Maverick motoring journalist

Scroll up to listen to the interview.