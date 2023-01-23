[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
Amy MacIver speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
Two models are currently available, the i7 xDrive60 with an electric engine and the petrol-powered 740i.
A 740d xDrive diesel variant is set to arrive in the second half of 2023.
Pricing for the 740i starts at a breathtaking R2.16 million.
The i7 xDrive60 retails for R2.825 million while the 740d xDrive will set you back some R2.28 million.
A lot of people that buy the i7 series are kind of going to be Chauffer kind of companies.Daily Maverick motoring journalist
The petrol-engined 740i is powered by a mild hybrid six-cylinder turbo engine that offers 280kW and 540Nm, for a 5.4 second 0-100km/h time.
The 740d xDrive is good for 220kW and 670Nm, and 5.8-second acceleration.
All models have a "Theatre Screen", measuring 31.3 inches. It extends down from the headliner to entertain rear-seat passengers. In addition, the rear armrests feature 5.5-inch touch-operated screens.
My favourite thing is the brand-new theatre screen. It’s 31 inches, which is as big as a TV.Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
