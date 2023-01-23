DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - Myths around Common Law marriage (ZOOM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Martin Vermaak
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW: Swimmer attempts world record in Norway
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amber Fillary - South Africa’s under ice swimming Guinness World Record Holder
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:20
Banks still charge up to R50 for instant payments, this collectively costs millions for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson
Today at 15:40
Developments in the Eskom crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 15:50
You work by the hour but the electricity is off for that hour?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 16:05
RFU's new rugby tackle laws
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 16:20
The Newlands Rugby Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Do we still need a police minister?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 17:45
Airfryers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Jackman - Writer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy. 23 January 2023 11:19 AM
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power? The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis. 23 January 2023 11:08 AM
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts. 23 January 2023 10:39 AM
View all Local
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems. 23 January 2023 8:25 AM
Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the econo... 23 January 2023 5:13 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
View all Politics
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023 A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023. 23 January 2023 11:42 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features. 23 January 2023 11:31 AM
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have? Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement. 23 January 2023 8:43 AM
View all Business
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child Looking for your next DIY project? 23 January 2023 9:52 AM
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for. 23 January 2023 9:29 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Machu Picchu closed indefinitely after protestors wreck tram line One of the most famous tourist attractions in South America has been forced to close as a result of protests. 23 January 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles scales back coronation ceremony amid 'cost-of-living' crisis The British King is to be coronated soon, but with less pomp and ceremony than usual. 23 January 2023 7:47 AM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy

23 January 2023 11:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Clement Manyathela
African national congres
Department of Public Service
Leon Schreiber
Democratic Alliance DA

The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service.

This week, the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress will battle it out in Pretoria's High Court over the ANC's "controversial" cadre deployment policy.

The DA wants the policy to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.

RELATED: DA, ANC to duke it out in PTA High Court over cadre deployment policy

Points raised by Dr Schreiber:

  • The key point discussed in court on Monday boiled down to the constitutionality of the policy
  • The Constitution states that no person who is appointed to the public service may be preferred or somehow prejudiced because of political loyalty
  • The DA aims to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution by way of minutes obtained from the ANC National Deployment Committee. These show "numerous" examples of the ANC appointing someone on the basis of loyalty to the party, says the DA.

Being a court of law, we are very much focused on what the Constitution outlines in terms of the separation between party and state.

Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service

The bottom line is that every organisation, every person in this country is bound by the Constitution and that includes political parties, and that includes the ANC.

Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




23 January 2023 11:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Clement Manyathela
African national congres
Department of Public Service
Leon Schreiber
Democratic Alliance DA

More from Local

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?

23 January 2023 11:08 AM

The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA

23 January 2023 10:39 AM

The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?

23 January 2023 8:43 AM

Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa

23 January 2023 8:25 AM

In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape

23 January 2023 7:17 AM

Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'

23 January 2023 6:53 AM

Eskom held a briefing over the weekend to explain that South Africans should prepare for two years of permanent load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA

23 January 2023 5:13 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the economy and on citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022

Risk of stage 8 load shedding receding: Eskom CEO De Ruyter

23 January 2023 4:33 AM

'There are many questions asked on a regular basis if there’s a possibility of stage 8 load shedding. As you’ll see from the outlook, that possibility is receding, which is comforting and is positive,' Andre de Ruyter said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's 8 January statement at the 111th anniversary of the party in Bloemfontein on 8 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa asks Eskom not to implement 18.65% electricity tariff increase

23 January 2023 4:22 AM

Delivering his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Free State conference in Mangaung on Sunday, the president said that businesses and households were battling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Matriculants from St John's College celebrate their results.

How matrics can become economically productive

21 January 2023 10:50 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, and entrepreneurship for South African youth following the recent release of matric results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 20 December 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa

23 January 2023 8:25 AM

In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA

23 January 2023 5:13 AM

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the economy and on citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba hanging out in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success

20 January 2023 3:02 PM

Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support

20 January 2023 2:45 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Jacinda Ardern will be stepping down as Prime Minister

New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace'

20 January 2023 1:00 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of WEF culture night hosted by SA posted on Facebook by Brand South Africa @BrandSouthAfrica

Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel

19 January 2023 5:48 PM

Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pixabay

What to expect from stage 4 to stage 8 of load shedding

19 January 2023 9:25 AM

Yes, stage 8 is a possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one)

18 January 2023 9:12 PM

Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Want a loadshed-free life? Buy a house near a national key point

18 January 2023 4:25 PM

John speaks to the City of Cape Town Director of Energy Kadri Nassiep to understand which areas are exempted from loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA

Local Business

[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?

Local Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Load shedding threatens Gauteng's food security, says DA

23 January 2023 1:49 PM

Gupta duo's abscence from Nulane corruption trial won't affect proceedings - NPA

23 January 2023 12:46 PM

Strike at UCT may only happen on Friday, says Academics' Union

23 January 2023 12:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA