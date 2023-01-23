DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service.
This week, the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress will battle it out in Pretoria's High Court over the ANC's "controversial" cadre deployment policy.
The DA wants the policy to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
RELATED: DA, ANC to duke it out in PTA High Court over cadre deployment policy
Points raised by Dr Schreiber:
- The key point discussed in court on Monday boiled down to the constitutionality of the policy
- The Constitution states that no person who is appointed to the public service may be preferred or somehow prejudiced because of political loyalty
- The DA aims to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution by way of minutes obtained from the ANC National Deployment Committee. These show "numerous" examples of the ANC appointing someone on the basis of loyalty to the party, says the DA.
Being a court of law, we are very much focused on what the Constitution outlines in terms of the separation between party and state.Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service
The bottom line is that every organisation, every person in this country is bound by the Constitution and that includes political parties, and that includes the ANC.Dr Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
