Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 04:50
TRAVEL: How to make the most of off peak travel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lynette Machiri - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre Travel Group
Today at 05:10
SA receives visits from Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 05:46
NUMSA on the challenges facing Eskom workers
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - NUMSA Spokesperson
Today at 06:25
Would you row from SA to Brazil? No? Then meet the guy who is!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Kohler
Today at 06:40
What the hack?: New crypto laws
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Naz Consulting International
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA walks a fine line with diplomatic neutrality on Russia/Ukraine
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Andre Thomashausen
Today at 07:20
Dear political party - What would you do if you were government for the day?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Unathi Ntame | EFF WC Chairperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
UCT Academic Staff to engage in strike action for the first time
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kelley Moult - Acting Director at Gender Health And Justice Research Unit
Today at 08:21
Cassidy's search for birth mom continues, but a wonderful discovery was made
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cassidy-Jean vanderWesthuizen
Today at 09:15
Measles cases on the rise. WCHD urges parents to keep their immunizations up to date
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Massive decline in Western Cape 2022/23 festive season road fatalities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr Ivan Meyer - MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
The Eskom Black Hole: Load Shedding Impact Survey - NEASA seeks employers to participate
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gerhard Papenfus - Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa
Today at 10:37
Monde Sithole - Dare To Dream Expedition
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
monde sithole 1
Today at 11:05
There is life beyond matric!
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Frank Julie
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday- Revival Gourmet Cuisine
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Chef Leon
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Travel: Miles and Marion (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: What now for matrics?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ingrid van der Merwe
Today at 14:50
Music - Anica Kiana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anica Kiana Musician
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA free diver, Amber Fillary to attempt new under-ice world record swim Pippa Hudson speaks to Amber Fillary, a South African free diver who aims to set a new Guinness World Record. 23 January 2023 2:41 PM
From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online 'FYI play it safe' is an app used to monitor your children's online activity and keep you, as the parent, in the loop. 23 January 2023 1:37 PM
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article. 23 January 2023 1:13 PM
View all Local
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy. 23 January 2023 11:19 AM
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems. 23 January 2023 8:25 AM
Eskom's permanent load shedding announcement proves govt is lying: DA Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham said that this was an unprecedented move that would place an onerous burden on the econo... 23 January 2023 5:13 AM
View all Politics
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace. 23 January 2023 6:44 PM
'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 23 January 2023 6:06 PM
Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24. 23 January 2023 5:06 PM
View all Business
Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia Nutrition experts reveal the 'MIND diet' AKA... the types of food you should eat to help increase cognitive function as you age. 23 January 2023 1:48 PM
Star School offers matric re-write opportunity for many SA learners every year Clarence Ford speaks to Vimala Ariyan, CEO of Star School about matric re-writes and preparing for Varsity. 23 January 2023 1:05 PM
Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes Clarence Ford speaks to radio veterans Lee Downs and Dmitri Jagels who worked with Njoli over the years. 23 January 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
View all Sport
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023 A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023. 23 January 2023 11:42 AM
Machu Picchu closed indefinitely after protestors wreck tram line One of the most famous tourist attractions in South America has been forced to close as a result of protests. 23 January 2023 8:03 AM
King Charles scales back coronation ceremony amid 'cost-of-living' crisis The British King is to be coronated soon, but with less pomp and ceremony than usual. 23 January 2023 7:47 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan

23 January 2023 12:32 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Jimmy Nevis
new music
local artist
The Baxter Theatre
Clarence Ford
Clarence Ford on CapeTalk
Views and News with Clarence Ford

See an authentic and vulnerable Nevis live with the launch of his latest album, 'Things we don't talk about.' Get tickets here.

Clarence Ford chats to industry alumnus, Jimmy Nevis about his new album, 'Things we don't talk about', what you can expect from his new album, and its launch on Sunday 29th Jan at The Baxter.

Listen to their full conversation below.

The duo chatted about a variety of things which included:

1) Launching his album: ‘Things we don’t talk about’ and the vulnerability and intimacy it comes with.

2) Reflecting on past hits like, ‘7764’ and the lessons it taught Nevis — like the importance of being part of important conversations (and actually talking about them).

3) Being authentic and finding a new purpose — for Nevis, it's creating space for real conversations through music.

4) Being an artist of integrity by being true to himself.

5) Owning music on various platforms and some of the challenges it comes with.

7) Overall growth in the industry and being an inspiration to fans from young kids to aunties.

When it comes to the new album, Nevis says...

A lot of my music is very much art imitating life. I'd like to be considered as an albums artist because I do put a lot of effort into the albums, sometimes more so than the singles. It’s kind of like my free therapy sessions... my albums are like a gateway into really kind of like updating and manifesting my life and I think especially this album that's coming out this weekend, it's called, 'Things we don't talk about' and I really wanted to almost put myself forcibly in the position where I'd have to kind of like really be a part of a conversation that would make me feel uncomfortable, be apart of something that would inspire others, and also kind of continue a conversation that maybe hasn't always been spoken about.

Jimmy Nevis, local musician on forthcoming album

Some of the topics that haven't 'always been spoken of' in many households and communities include mental health and sexuality. So, expect a super honest album as the goal for Nevis was to ‘be as authentic and open as possible.'

As Ford said, there's a 'boldness and bravery' in the sound of Nevis' new album.

Catch the live launch of the album with an intimate evening with Nevis:

Where:

The Baxter Theatre (Garden-side)

When:

Sunday, 29th January

Buy tickets, here.

Nevis said that this live performance will be different to others because...

It's going to live up to my dream performances that I've always wanted to do. It's a reintroduction to Jimmy Nevis, expect a lot of soul.

Jimmy Nevis, local musician on forthcoming album

As for that reintroduction and what it entails... get tickets to the show to find out.

Peace Out Ice Age GIFfrom Peace Out GIFs

In the meantime, get a taste of 'Things we don't talk about' with Nevis' recently released single, FBA: F$#k Boys Anonymous, below:

We can't wait to hear all about your vulnerable side.

We appreciate you sharing your journey with us, Jimmy.

Very Vulnerable And Honest Nivea GIFfrom Very Vulnerable And Honest GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan




Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close Up with Jimmy Nevis. Picture: EWN

'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance

9 January 2023 9:24 AM

Jimmy Nevis talks on what you can expect from his new album set for release on 27 Jan and performing at Sun-Set@Baxter on 29 Jan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K-pop sensation BTS . Picture: @bts_bighit/Twitter.

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spoegwolf. Danie du Toit band member interviewed on music segment for Lunch with Pippa Hudson. 22 December 2022.

'Alternative pirate music' - Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit on new music sound

22 December 2022 2:01 PM

Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit chats with Pippa Hudson on new music sound and its international reception. Click to listen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release

13 December 2022 1:57 PM

Kelly Khumalo, famously dubbed, 'The Voice of Africa' joins Clarence Ford to talk about new song, 'Bazokhuluma' and its meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'

7 December 2022 1:06 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square, a local music fest happening on 17 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA

Local Business

[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?

Local Business

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series

Lifestyle Business

Agrizzi’s corruption case will return to court in May

23 January 2023 7:44 PM

UCT academics' union won't budge on 6% wage increase demand

23 January 2023 6:16 PM

SA's energy crisis a price for years of miscalculations: Ramaphosa

23 January 2023 5:44 PM

