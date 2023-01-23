Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan





Clarence Ford chats to industry alumnus, Jimmy Nevis about his new album, 'Things we don't talk about', what you can expect from his new album, and its launch on Sunday 29th Jan at The Baxter.

Listen to their full conversation below.

The duo chatted about a variety of things which included:

1) Launching his album: ‘Things we don’t talk about’ and the vulnerability and intimacy it comes with.

2) Reflecting on past hits like, ‘7764’ and the lessons it taught Nevis — like the importance of being part of important conversations (and actually talking about them).

3) Being authentic and finding a new purpose — for Nevis, it's creating space for real conversations through music.

4) Being an artist of integrity by being true to himself.

5) Owning music on various platforms and some of the challenges it comes with.

7) Overall growth in the industry and being an inspiration to fans from young kids to aunties.

When it comes to the new album, Nevis says...

A lot of my music is very much art imitating life. I'd like to be considered as an albums artist because I do put a lot of effort into the albums, sometimes more so than the singles. It’s kind of like my free therapy sessions... my albums are like a gateway into really kind of like updating and manifesting my life and I think especially this album that's coming out this weekend, it's called, 'Things we don't talk about' and I really wanted to almost put myself forcibly in the position where I'd have to kind of like really be a part of a conversation that would make me feel uncomfortable, be apart of something that would inspire others, and also kind of continue a conversation that maybe hasn't always been spoken about. Jimmy Nevis, local musician on forthcoming album

Some of the topics that haven't 'always been spoken of' in many households and communities include mental health and sexuality. So, expect a super honest album as the goal for Nevis was to ‘be as authentic and open as possible.'

As Ford said, there's a 'boldness and bravery' in the sound of Nevis' new album.

Catch the live launch of the album with an intimate evening with Nevis:

Where:

The Baxter Theatre (Garden-side)

When:

Sunday, 29th January

Buy tickets, here.

Nevis said that this live performance will be different to others because...

It's going to live up to my dream performances that I've always wanted to do. It's a reintroduction to Jimmy Nevis, expect a lot of soul. Jimmy Nevis, local musician on forthcoming album

As for that reintroduction and what it entails... get tickets to the show to find out.

In the meantime, get a taste of 'Things we don't talk about' with Nevis' recently released single, FBA: F$#k Boys Anonymous, below:

We can't wait to hear all about your vulnerable side.

We appreciate you sharing your journey with us, Jimmy.

This article first appeared on KFM : Expect a 'reintroduction' from Jimmy Nevis' album launch at The Baxter, 29 Jan