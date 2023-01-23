Star School offers matric re-write opportunity for many SA learners every year





fizkes/123rf

Not all matrics have the opportunity to rewrite when they fail to achieve the results they want.

Vimala Ariyan says Star School opens the platform for Grade 9's - Grade 12's throughout the year to prepare for a good matric result.

The focus is on high schools basically... And offering learners support so that they can complete the year productively. Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School

Ariyan highlights that the school has been growing every year since 2017.

In fact, we have an average of 95% passes. Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School

The school also helps create the opportunity for its learners to go to university, she says.

What we do is we give them specialised tutoring throughout the year and we focus on areas that they struggle with historically... Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School

We have a very structured programme and we work with the department's curriculum because we are training them on the subjects that they are doing at school. So we target towns outside the city and we focus on learners that are more in the disadvantaged area. Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School

Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.