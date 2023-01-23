Star School offers matric re-write opportunity for many SA learners every year
Not all matrics have the opportunity to rewrite when they fail to achieve the results they want.
Vimala Ariyan says Star School opens the platform for Grade 9's - Grade 12's throughout the year to prepare for a good matric result.
The focus is on high schools basically... And offering learners support so that they can complete the year productively.Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School
Ariyan highlights that the school has been growing every year since 2017.
In fact, we have an average of 95% passes.Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School
The school also helps create the opportunity for its learners to go to university, she says.
What we do is we give them specialised tutoring throughout the year and we focus on areas that they struggle with historically...Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School
We have a very structured programme and we work with the department's curriculum because we are training them on the subjects that they are doing at school. So we target towns outside the city and we focus on learners that are more in the disadvantaged area.Vimala Ariyan, CEO - Star School
Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183880032_overhead-view-group-of-multi-ethnic-students-use-smartphones-sit-at-shared-table-in-classroom-mobile.html
More from Lifestyle
Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia
Nutrition experts reveal the 'MIND diet' AKA... the types of food you should eat to help increase cognitive function as you age.Read More
Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes
Clarence Ford speaks to radio veterans Lee Downs and Dmitri Jagels who worked with Njoli over the years.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
Looking for your next DIY project?Read More
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
The Magneto rechargeable LED lantern has become a necessity in homes and small businesses over the course of the last decade.Read More
How to cope in a toxic work environment
Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments.Read More