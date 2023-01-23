How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
John Perlman speaks to Kevin Mileham, Democratic Alliance representative for Mineral Resources and Energy.
-
Mileham says the biggest obstacle to solving the energy crisis is the government itself
-
The DA would prioritise the unbundling of Eskom and investment in the grid
The DA's list of potential solutions to load shedding includes unbundling Eskom into generation, transmission, and distribution, investing in the grid, and ramping up Independent Power Producer procurement.
Some of these items have been on the government's agenda for some time, but little to no meaningful progress has been made.
The government is delusional to believe that Eskom can just be fixed and that will solve load shedding in the short term, says Mileham.
The blockages are the government itself, the ministers, and the absolute lack of any sense of urgency or emergency in this crisis.Kevin Mileham, DA representative for Mineral Resources and Energy
Another solution they have suggested is to prioritise what can be saved at Eskom, such as making Kusile and Medupi fully operational and letting go of whatever cannot be.
The DA says plants that are over 50 years old and breaking down frequently should be decommissioned and IPPs should be put on those lines.
This article first appeared on 702 : How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
