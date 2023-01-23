IR expert cautions optics ahead of SA-Russia joint military exercise





Mandy Weiner speaks to Head of Russia-Africa programme at the South Africa Institute of International Relations, Steven Gruzd.

• Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will have bilateral talks with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday

• Lavrov arrived on South African shores on Pandor’s invitation

• The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) plans to host a joint exercise with Russia and China from 17 February – a few days before the anniversary of Russia into Ukraine

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pretoria on Monday 23 January 2023. Picture Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News.

While South Africa has held joint naval exercises with Russia in the past, in 2019, Gruzd says the world looked different to what it did now.

Additionally, the latest maritime operations overlaps with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its ongoing war against Kyiv.

But the world looked different in 2019. This exercise is going to coincide with the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine on the 24th of February. What are the optics going to look like? Steven Gruzd, Head of Russia-Africa programme - South Africa Institute of International Relations

He argues against the country’s optics and it’s impact on trade as it has taken a neutral stance to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

South Africa has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of a sovereign state. Steven Gruzd, Head of Russia-Africa programme - South Africa Institute of International Relations

400 million dollars is not a drop in the ocean but its miniscule compared to our trade with China, the US, the UK and European states. Steven Gruzd, Head of Russia-Africa programme - South Africa Institute of International Relations

