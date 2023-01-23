Streaming issues? Report here
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023

23 January 2023 11:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Work
quit
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford
great resignation
Quiet quitting

A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • A high number of American workers are considering leaving their jobs this year

  • This continues on from the so-called "Great Resignation" of 2021

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay
FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

The survey conducted in December last year showed a continuation of the Great Resignation as approximately 61% of US workers are considering handing in their resignation.

After the pandemic and lockdown, many workers realised they could work from home and felt they were being mismanaged at work, leading to a high number of resignations.

While the US does not struggle with unemployment in the way we do in South Africa, they have a problem with wealth inequality.

People might be employed, but they are not earning very much.

Barbara Friedman

She adds that, in November 2022, the US had an almost record-high number of resignations, with 4.2 million workers voluntarily leaving their jobs.

Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 03:50).




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
