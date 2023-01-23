61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
A high number of American workers are considering leaving their jobs this year
-
This continues on from the so-called "Great Resignation" of 2021
The survey conducted in December last year showed a continuation of the Great Resignation as approximately 61% of US workers are considering handing in their resignation.
After the pandemic and lockdown, many workers realised they could work from home and felt they were being mismanaged at work, leading to a high number of resignations.
While the US does not struggle with unemployment in the way we do in South Africa, they have a problem with wealth inequality.
People might be employed, but they are not earning very much.Barbara Friedman
She adds that, in November 2022, the US had an almost record-high number of resignations, with 4.2 million workers voluntarily leaving their jobs.
