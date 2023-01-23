Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia
Before we start: this is a warning for readers triggered by food patterns and 'diets'.
The word 'diet' as it's mentioned in this article is not used to promote a specific agenda, but rather to report on a new study that used the term 'diet' in relation to brain health.
Let's start...
Forgetfulness might happen to all of us... but over time, memory can deteriorate and sometimes, it's because of a diseases such as, dementia or Alzheimer's.
To recap, dementia is a condition characterised by progressive or persistent loss of intellectual functioning, especially with memory impairment, personality changes, and brain decay.
And Alzheimer's causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die over time.
According to experts, around 55 million people have dementia.
And 4.4 million people have Alzheimer's.
Because dementia and Alzheimer's might happen as you age, it's often not easily curable (imagine if we could go back in time, right?!)
But, as the saying goes, you are what you eat... and so is your brain.
That's why scientists developed the 'MIND diet.'
What's the 'MIND diet?'
Dr. Martha Clare Morris and colleagues at Rush University Medical developed the 'MIND diet' in 2015.
The study found that specific foods helped with neurodegenerative delay and reduces diseases like dementia, Alzheimer's, and other conditions with motor-impairments.
The focus is on increasing your intake of high-nutrient foods — such as vegetables, nuts, berries, whole grains, fish and poultry — and minimizing high-sodium foods, meats, fried foods, pastries and sweets.Catherine Christie, Ph.D.
The 'MIND diet' blends two existing eating patterns which are:
1) The Mediterranean lifestyle, which is based on the eating habits of people who live in Mediterranean countries and has been shown to improve cardiovascular health.
2) The DASH eating plan, which was created by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to help reduce blood pressure and improve heart health.
The premise is that you can reduce cognitive decline with a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets and by adding specific foods like leafy greens and berries.Lisa Young, Ph.D.
Young also says...
Everyone could benefit from the MIND diet. There are no downsides.Lisa Young, Ph.D.
So, let's see what types of food the 'MIND diet' is made of...
1) Leafy, green vegetables
Add spinach, kale, rocket, and collard greens - these are filled with nutrients that aid cognitive function.
Suggested serving: about seven servings, weekly
2) Other vegetables
It's recommended to eat at least one “other” nutrient-rich vegetable — such as asparagus, beetroot, bell peppers, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, eggplant, okra or squash.
Suggested serving: at least one serving, daily
3) Wholegrains
Add wholegrains — such as brown and wild rice, bulgur, farro, oats, quinoa, rye, spelt, and teff to your eating plan because they're loaded with brain-healthy minerals and vitamins.
Suggested serving: at least three servings, daily
4) Nuts
It's suggested to add nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, pecans, pistachios or walnuts to your eating pattern.
Serving size: at least five servings, weekly
5) Berries
Yip! Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and acai berries are all packed with antioxidants and health-promoting phytochemicals which are good for your brain and physical health.
Serving size: at least two servings, weekly
6) Beans
Yes, beans and legumes like black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, white beans, soybeans or lentils are a solid source of protein and sources of B vitamins, which promote brain health.
Serving size: at least three servings, weekly
7) Seafood and Poultry
Fish and poultry are lean sources of protein and some are rich in omega-3 fatty acids too like salmon and tuna, promoting good heart and brain health. Avoid frying these proteins for maximum nutritional benefits.
Serving size: at least one serving of fish and at least two servings of poultry, weekly
8) Wine
Read it again... yes, it's on the list!
There's some evidence showing that red or white wine can be beneficial for brain health (in moderation, of course).
Serving size: one glass, daily
And that's the list of foods that can increase your brain health.
Of course, there are foods to avoid too.
Because of the saturated and trans fats they contain, researchers advise decreasing:
1) Butter/margarine
2) Cheese
3) Fried foods
4) Desserts and pastries
5) Red and processed meats
It’s important to note that there are no hard rules for adhering to the ‘MIND diet’.
Just make mindful choices about the types of foods you’re eating and the impact it might have on your brain over time.
This article first appeared on KFM : Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/2designbcn/2designbcn2012/2designbcn201200115/160769076-two-multiethnic-girlfriends-having-breakfast-together-at-home.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Star School offers matric re-write opportunity for many SA learners every year
Clarence Ford speaks to Vimala Ariyan, CEO of Star School about matric re-writes and preparing for Varsity.Read More
Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes
Clarence Ford speaks to radio veterans Lee Downs and Dmitri Jagels who worked with Njoli over the years.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
Looking for your next DIY project?Read More
Top-selling cars of 2022... Suzuki snapping at the heels of Toyota and VW
If you are looking for a new car for 2023, the top choices for 2022 may give an idea of what to look out for.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)
The Magneto rechargeable LED lantern has become a necessity in homes and small businesses over the course of the last decade.Read More
How to cope in a toxic work environment
Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments.Read More