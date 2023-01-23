From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
Amy Maclver interviews Rachelle Best, the CEO and Founder of FYI play it safe, an AI-powered monitoring app.
Getting a first smartphone has become the major milestone of modern childhood, and many families are starting off the year with a new connected user in their midst.
Getting a phone comes with its own freedom and a sense of maturity in the kids, but also trust between the parents and the child, but with this sense of freedom comes its fair share of online danger.
RELATED: Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here’s how AI helps you look for love online!
Being a mother herself, Rachelle Best founded FYI play it safe as a way to monitor her children's online activity, not a way of policing her kid's online interactions, but to ensure their safety online, whether it be from pedophiles or inappropriate, graphic content.
FYI play it safe's mission is to 'monitor the content of children’s online communication and other online activity to provide pro-active alerts to parents or guardians of potential signs of cyberbullying, depression, self-harm, suicidal ideation, online predators, or when they engage in adult content.'
The app tracks online conversations and activity. If any inappropriate or harmful content is interacted with, parents will receive a notification, alerting them of the interaction.
It's when we pick up something that we believe parents should worry about, that we send that alert.Rachelle Best, the CEO and Founder of FYI play it safe
It's therefore important that the app is downloaded and linked on both your child and your cellular device.
While it may seem like the work is done at this stage, parents then need to intervene and communicate with their kids about the content that was engaged with, what it means, and what the implications may be.
It will then send you an alert and what you will see as the parent is an actual screenshot of what was on the child's device at the time, and you can decide how to deal with that.Rachelle Best, the CEO and Founder of FYI play it safe
Things that are able to be monitored via the app:
- Cyberbullying – whether they're the ones being bullied or are the ones bullying others
- Signs of depression
- Self-harm and suicide
- Online preditors
- Adult content – from pornography to drug-related content
Best says that it's imperative to enter the online world with an open line of communication.
Take more of an interest in what they do...because if you take that type of interest, they more open to actually talk to you and share what they're in to.Rachelle Best, the CEO and Founder of FYI play it safe
Best states that the average age of kids getting a phone in South Africa is eight years old, but this will differ from family to family and their needs.
An indicator if they're ready for a phone, according to Best, is if they're able to distinguish between online situations that make them feel comfortable or uncomfortable, and if they're able to understand that the avatar they see on screen may not necessarily be the person that they're chatting to.
That's not necessarily the correct age. Each family structure is different and what works for one family may not work for another family.Rachelle Best, the CEO and Founder of FYI play it safe
To download FYI play it safe, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
SA free diver, Amber Fillary to attempt new under-ice world record swim
Pippa Hudson speaks to Amber Fillary, a South African free diver who aims to set a new Guinness World Record.Read More
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed
Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article.Read More
IR expert cautions optics ahead of SA-Russia joint military exercise
South Africa has been criticised for its ties with Russia, a decision that experts say may strain ties with European countries.Read More
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?
Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement.Read More
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa
In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More
More from Business
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace.Read More
'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.Read More
'Red tape' is preventing Eskom from fixing the electricity crisis - Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert.Read More
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed
Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article.Read More
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More