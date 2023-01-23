SA free diver, Amber Fillary to attempt new under-ice world record swim
-
Amber Fillary currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim.
-
She now plans to set two new under-ice swim world records.
-
Fillary will attempt to break her existing Guinness record of 90m, swimming with only in a swimsuit.
Amber Fillary is a South African free diver who currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim, which she set in March 2022.
She had the longest under-ice swim with breath held in the female category, swimming a total distance of 90 metres of thick ice at sub-zero temperatures while only wearing a bikini.
Fillary can hold her breath under water for about six minutes before needing to come up for air.
She's now set her sights on setting two new Guinness World Records on the 4th of March in Norway.
The record attempt and training process will be filmed, which will then be released as a documentary.
She says what she really wants to do is show people that anything is possible if you really put your mind to it.
Fillary is also still looking for a sponsor.
If you're struggling, you can overcome it. It doesn't mean you necessarily 'get better', but you can still challenge yourself and go after your dreams.Amber Fillary, South African free diver.
Fillary will attempt to break her existing Guinness World Record of 90 metres by swimming with no wetsuit under the ice.
The second attempt will see her using a monofin and just a simple swimsuit in the icy conditions.
She will be allowed to use a neck weight during the record attempt, which will make it easier to do the challenge.
Fillary leaves South Africa on February 16th to go to Berlin to start preparing for the cold water conditions before departing for Norway a week later.
I've so far had very little luck, with managing to find a sponsor... I'm not a footballer or a tennis player, so there's a bit of reluctance.Amber Fillary, South African free diver.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/2013490068665650/photos/a.2013491821998808/2013491791998811/?type=1&theater
More from Local
From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
'FYI play it safe' is an app used to monitor your children's online activity and keep you, as the parent, in the loop.Read More
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed
Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article.Read More
IR expert cautions optics ahead of SA-Russia joint military exercise
South Africa has been criticised for its ties with Russia, a decision that experts say may strain ties with European countries.Read More
DA takes ANC to court over 'controversial' cadre deployment policy
The DA plans to prove that the ANC has violated the Constitution through its cadre deployment policy.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More
[PROPERTY] How much negotiation power do renting tenants ACTUALLY have?
Tenants "absolutely" have negotiation power and need to be vigilant of the terms and conditions before signing a lease agreement.Read More
Sorry for load shedding, SA, but we must stick to our energy plan - Ramaphosa
In his first weekly newsletter for 2023, Ramaphosa said the country needed to be realistic about its problems.Read More
7 farmworkers die in extreme heat in Northern Cape
Load shedding may have been a factor in the recent deaths of seven farmworkers.Read More