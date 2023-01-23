SA free diver, Amber Fillary to attempt new under-ice world record swim





Amber Fillary currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim.

She now plans to set two new under-ice swim world records.

Fillary will attempt to break her existing Guinness record of 90m, swimming with only in a swimsuit.

SA under-ice freediving champ Amber Fillary

Amber Fillary is a South African free diver who currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest under-ice swim, which she set in March 2022.

She had the longest under-ice swim with breath held in the female category, swimming a total distance of 90 metres of thick ice at sub-zero temperatures while only wearing a bikini.

Fillary can hold her breath under water for about six minutes before needing to come up for air.

She's now set her sights on setting two new Guinness World Records on the 4th of March in Norway.

The record attempt and training process will be filmed, which will then be released as a documentary.

She says what she really wants to do is show people that anything is possible if you really put your mind to it.

Fillary is also still looking for a sponsor.

If you're struggling, you can overcome it. It doesn't mean you necessarily 'get better', but you can still challenge yourself and go after your dreams. Amber Fillary, South African free diver.

Fillary will attempt to break her existing Guinness World Record of 90 metres by swimming with no wetsuit under the ice.

The second attempt will see her using a monofin and just a simple swimsuit in the icy conditions.

She will be allowed to use a neck weight during the record attempt, which will make it easier to do the challenge.

Fillary leaves South Africa on February 16th to go to Berlin to start preparing for the cold water conditions before departing for Norway a week later.

I've so far had very little luck, with managing to find a sponsor... I'm not a footballer or a tennis player, so there's a bit of reluctance. Amber Fillary, South African free diver.

