R50 instant transfer fee: Why do banks charge for this service?

The Business Insider journalist has been investigating instant transfer fees, why they exist, and why they vary from bank to bank.

Thompson says that when he asked the major banks in South Africa about these fees, they all told him that the cost was a necessary fraud prevention measure.

They all, almost universally, said that they had no choice but to charge high fees for those transactions, primarily around fraud prevention measures. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

He elaborates that the argument provided to him by the banks was that instant transfers require extra surety to prevent fraudulent transactions.

The argument is that a traditional EFT takes 2 or 3 days to clear and there's not many risks involved with that, whereas these instant ones, someone's dumping out some surety for it and that comes with a premium in case there is some sort of fraudulent transaction taking place, that goes through instantly. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

He suspects that there are some fees involved for the banks, which are unwilling to publicly reveal too much information about their fraud prevention measures.

I think, now, what they do is they have fraud prevention measures in place but they don't, obviously, disclose to me in great detail. That either allow them to do these transactions more safely or to have some sort of insurance in case something goes wrong. So perhaps a premium in terms of liability and coverage. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

Thompson explains that his interest was piqued by the variation in amounts charged by different banks, ranging from R7 to R50.

This raises questions as to what exactly is involved in the process and why the cost varies so much.

It seems quite spurious and I think my frustration with it was that if one bank can charge as little 7 Rand, which is still quite high per transaction, and another has to charge 50 Rand and yet they both claim that they're forced to do it. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

He adds that the response he received was that some banks choose to internalise the cost in order to make it cheaper for customers.

Whereas, others have just said if people are desperate enough to use it, they're gonna use it anyway and we're gonna charge them whatever we can to access that. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

He explains that his research indicates that there has been a rise in popularity in this form of transaction in recent years.

People are actually using these in great numbers and it's increased dramatically year on year in how many people are preferring these instant payments over the 2 to 3 working day transactions. Andrew Thompson, Journalist at Business Insider.

With the need to keep fraud prevention measures private, it seems that not much information will be available to explain why these costs exist on instant transfers.

