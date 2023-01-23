Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition?





More than 30 witnesses are lined up in the first state capture trial.

Six people are accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering case.

The trial got underway in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Defend Our Democracy campaign and other organisations picketing outside state capture commission.

The first high-profile 'State Capture' trial got underway in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday, where all six accused in the Nulane Investment R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial have pleaded not guilty.

The Free State government is alleged to have irregularly awarded a multi-million rand tender to Nulane Investments in 2011.

The money is then believed to have been diverted to Islandsite Investments, a Gupta-owned company.

The National Prosecuting Authority are still looking to extradite the Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul to stand trial for their involvement in the alleged siphoning of state funds.

Three Gupta associates, including Iqbal Sharma, as well as three former Free State officials are facing charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

This is the case upon which Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai over six months ago. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.

If this case collapses....and we know that the Gupta allies will do, and have raised serious concerns about the evidence against them in this matter, it may prove to be a problem further down the line for the NPA in terms of that extradition. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.

South Africans are sick and tired of waiting to see convictions and to see sentences. The tragedy of all the cases that have been brought to court, all those arrests that have been highly publicised, we haven't really seen anyone plead. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.

