'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable
-
MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator last up to 14 hours on a full charge: R999
-
Energizer 30 000 mAh power bank provides up to 108 additional hours of power to a small device: R800
-
Energizer Vision HD Headlight (300 lumens) has a runtime of between 4 and 35 hours depending on mode: R200
Load shedding? No problem.
This battery-powered fan is all you need on those hot summer days and nights when Eskom can't keep the lights on.
It's a quiet, energy-efficient, small cordless fan, which is charged via a standard USB port, which also allows you to plug into a laptop, wall socket or any charging point.
The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator runs for 14 hours on a full charge and costs just R 999.
The Energizer 30 000 mAh USB is the perfect power bank for smartphones, tablets and any other small portable device.
It provides up to 108 hours extra time for a standard smartphone, and include 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C that can charge more than one device at a time.
It's not too bulky, so you can carry it around with you to charge your phone, or even a portable fan while on the go.
It's a nifty little device that'll give you that extra bit of power before your cellphone's battery runs out.
At about R800, it's a cheap investment to keep you connected, when Eskom can't.
The Energizer Vision series headlights is a great investment!
Featuring state of the art LED technology, this comfortable, secure and durable little gadget is the perfect solution for those jobs that require the use of both hands when the lights go out.
No need to lug around a hefty lantern anymore. Just pop this thing on your head, and let the light lead the way.
This Energizer Vision HD Headlight (300 lumens) has a runtime of between 4 and 35 hours depending on mode
For less than R200, it's probably the best gift you can give to ANY South African right now!
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace.Read More
Will the 'Nulane state-capture' trial finally result in the Gupta's extradition?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24.Read More
'Red tape' is preventing Eskom from fixing the electricity crisis - Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lungile Mashele, independent energy expert.Read More
From paedophiles to pornography you NEED this app to keep your kids safe online
'FYI play it safe' is an app used to monitor your children's online activity and keep you, as the parent, in the loop.Read More
Don Pinnock's chilling description of how lion bones are sold and marketed
Sold for their bones, the well-being of lions kept in captivity in South Africa remains irrelevant, says article.Read More
61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
A LinkedIn survey revealed that more than half of workers in the United States want to quit their job in 2023.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
The new-generation BMW 7-Series has made its way to South Africa, sporting an array of soft, plush, and impressive features.Read More
How would the DA keep the lights on, if they ever came to power?
The opposition party discusses what they would do to manage South Africa's spiraling energy crisis.Read More
AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA
The lobby group echoes the public's frustration with Eskom's continued rolling stages of power cuts.Read More