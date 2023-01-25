



John Perlman speaks to Build One South Africa founder Mmusi Maimane.

South Africa has been devastated by load shedding.

The grid is more unstable than at any time in the past 15 years of load shedding, and a number of organisations are banding together to hold the state to account.

Maimane says the country needs swift action to address the existential threat of load shedding to the economy.

His organisation, Build One South Africa, is heeding the call to take legal action against Eskom.

We are suffering an economic imperative, the lifeblood of the economy is dependent on energy. Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa founder

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

We need to find alternatives that are urgent rather than dogmatically following the route that says load shedding is a thing. Mmusi Maimane, Build One South Africa founder

He also calls the 18% electricity tariff increase implemented for 2023 an irrational decision.

Organisations joining Build One SA’s call are the Democratic Alliance, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, the IFP, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, and policy analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

A number of private law firms such as Mabuza Attorneys, Buthelezi Vilakazi Inc, Makangela Mtungani Inc, Mketsu & Associates Inc, Mphahlele & Masipa Inc, Madlanga & Partners Inc, and Ntanga Nkuhlu Inc Attorneys are also in the mix.

This article first appeared on 702 : Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom