Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?





In England, the legal tackle height in the amateur game will be the waistline.

The decision was taken by the Rugby Football Union in a bid to reduce head injuries in the sport.

Many have voiced their disapproval of the decision, saying it completely changes the ethos of the game.

Rugby is bad for your health.

Rugby is often described as a "contact" sport, but anyone who watches the game or plays it, knows that it's much more physical than that.

Much like the sport of American football, head and neck injuries as well as concussions are part and parcel of the game, due to the extreme physical nature of the sport.

Many former players have also been diagnosed with early onset dementia and motor neuron disease, which has strongly been linked to the heavy head blows experienced during games.

For this reason, the sport's governing bodies, on a national and global scale have made attempts to reduce injuries, particularly those to the head and neck.

The latest attempt is by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the sport's governing body in England.

As of 1 July 2023, the legal tackle height in the amateur game will be the waistline, meaning anything higher will be deemed reckless or dangerous.

The law amendment has stirred a big debate among rugby loving fans world-wide.

To support player welfare, RFU Council agreed on Monday 16th January to lower the height of the tackle across the community game (Age Grade & Adult) from 1st July 2023



Find out more about the law change, including rationale, next steps & training support to be provided

In a statement, the RFU said "lowering the height of the tackle and encouraging the tackler to bend more at the waist will minimise the risk of this (head injuries) occurring while maintaining the tackle as an integral part of the game".

The decision by the RFU has not been positively received by the wider rugby community, with many believing it to be a drastic amendment that will forever change the ethos of the game.

Ross Tucker, sports scientist at the Sports Science Institute says this discussion has been taking place since 2016.

The decision by the RFU follows that of France and New Zealand, where the legal tackle height was also lowered.

Legal tackle height is being lowered to the waist in Eng. A decision 6 years in the making, & justified by evidence of risk, but criticized as unnecessary & unevidenced. I wrote this to explain how we got here, & to commend France for leading the way: https://t.co/8gTFpwYWJT ' Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) January 20, 2023

In 2016, we got this data that showed that when a tacklers head shares airspace with the head or shoulders of an opponent, the risk is about four times higher than when it's below the sternum. Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

How do we reduce the tackle height? You can do it legally, or you can do it through education. I think these decisions represent the legal attempt to try and reduce the risk by lowering the height. Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

We've had many meetings with the defencive coaches of the top international countries...and one or two of them say for every 10 high tackles you see, 5 to 7 of them are avoidable through better technique. Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

