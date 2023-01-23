'Red tape' is preventing Eskom from fixing the electricity crisis - Ramaphosa
-
Cyril Ramaphosa says red tape has made Eskom's job harder to operate more efficiently.
-
Independent energy expert Lungile Mashele, says Ramaphosa should know that because he headed up Eskom's war room since 2014.
-
Mashele believes the president is out of touch with the issues experienced by the power utility.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says 'red tape' is holding back Eskom's maintenance and supply of additional energy to the electricity grid.
South Africa is currently experiencing its worst bout of load shedding, with blackouts happening on a daily basis.
South Africans have endured up to stage 6, spending up to 10 hours a day without electricity.
Ramaphosa headed up the Eskom war room since 2014, which was made up of the Departments of Energy, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Public Enterprises, National Treasury, Economic Development, Water and Sanitation and Eskom, as well as technical officials.
The purpose of the war room was to look into Eskom’s short and long-term energy challenges.
Energy expert, Lungile Mashele says the president cannot blame 'red tape' for Eskom's power supply problems.
He was in the war room, leading Eskom's reforms and oversight, so he cannot claim this is news to him.Lungile Mashele, energy expert.
Various people have been telling him, through the years what Eskom's problems were, but there's been no political will to sort out Eskom's problems.Lungile Mashele, energy expert.
The president might be miscalculating things, or he's not really in touch with what's really happening.Lungile Mashele, energy expert.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
