EU, NATO squeeze Germany to allow Leapord 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Many European countries are eager to send the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, but nothing can be done until Germany, the manufacturer, gives its approval.
RELATED: Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?
The Ukraine government is requesting 300 tanks, but so far only 14 have been given, by the UK.
It is critical for Ukraine to have these tanks to repel the new Russian offensive as they will need "something on the battlefield", says Gilchrist.
About 3000 Lepard 2 tanks are scattered around Europe.
Poland, in particular, is anxious to send the tanks to Ukraine, but it needs permission from Berlin. It has warned Germany that it will send the tanks to Ukraine, whether it has been granted the right to do so, or not.
Ultimately, Germany has to agree to the use of Leopard 2 tanks, says Gilchrist, because of their position under their post-Second World War Charter.
All other NATO countries and indeed EU allies are under a bit of pressure frankly to heed Ukraine's demands.Adam Gilchrist, The World View
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More