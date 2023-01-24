EU, NATO squeeze Germany to allow Leapord 2 tank deliveries to Ukraine





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Many European countries are eager to send the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, but nothing can be done until Germany, the manufacturer, gives its approval.

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

The Ukraine government is requesting 300 tanks, but so far only 14 have been given, by the UK.

It is critical for Ukraine to have these tanks to repel the new Russian offensive as they will need "something on the battlefield", says Gilchrist.

About 3000 Lepard 2 tanks are scattered around Europe.

Poland, in particular, is anxious to send the tanks to Ukraine, but it needs permission from Berlin. It has warned Germany that it will send the tanks to Ukraine, whether it has been granted the right to do so, or not.

Ultimately, Germany has to agree to the use of Leopard 2 tanks, says Gilchrist, because of their position under their post-Second World War Charter.

All other NATO countries and indeed EU allies are under a bit of pressure frankly to heed Ukraine's demands. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

