'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right'





Darren and the Kfm Mornings team chat with energy expert Chris Yelland about our current load shedding crisis and whether there is an end in sight soon.

Listen to the conversation below.

To summarise:

1) There can't be a fixed load shedding schedule because breakdowns are unpredictable

2) "There is no quick fix" for load shedding — it will take about two years to get back to life without load shedding, "if South Africa does the right things for a long time"

3) The goal (and what energy experts are working on) is to reduce/supplement its energy dependency on Eskom

4) President Cyril Ramaphosa's realised late that small businesses have a huge impact on the economy, sometimes even more than corporates. To help small businesses, the power must be kept on

5) The chairperson of Eskom can't guarantee continuous load shedding stages (as he's done recently) because it's not part of his day job

It’s completely wrong for the chairman of Eskom to stand up and tell us that they’re thinking of stage two to three continuously for the next two years because that is usurping the role of the System Operator… who’s tasked with a job of balancing supply and demand to avoid a national blackout… And for the Chairman… who knows nothing about the details of operations of the System Operator to interfere in the independent work of the System Operator is just not on. Chris Yelland, energy expert

In the meantime, it's recommended that we try to keep our power going with some thrifty energy-saving solutions.

Find some of our top saving tips below:

- 5 ITEMS FOR UNDER R1000 TO MAKE LOAD SHEDDING BEARABLE

- GENERATORS, UPSS, INVERTERS... LOAD SHEDDING SOLUTIONS TO CONSIDER (PRICES, ETC)

- Load shedding: Get a solar system for your home from only R1580 per month

So, the short answer is, no, there is no immediate end to load shedding.

Good luck, Mzansi, hopefully, we can still find SOME light in this darkness.

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right'