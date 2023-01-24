Eskom board and CEO De Ruyter to face Scopa amid power crisis
CAPE TOWN - The Eskom board and outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter will face MPs for the first time this year when they appear before Parliament’s finance watchdog, Scopa, on Tuesday morning.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will meet with Eskom's leadership to discuss a number of outstanding matters following last year’s oversight visit.
The current power cuts and plans to make it permanent are also expected to feature prominently.
Last year, Scopa received a briefing from Eskom on progress with implementing the standing committee's 23 recommendations following a previous oversight visit Scopa made in 2019.
Among the recommendations is that contracts should be managed properly by suitably skilled and qualified people to ensure that expiring contracts are identified timeously and that the appointment of contractors be done through an open market process.
Another recommendation is that skilled personnel must be employed in the supply chain management unit at head office and at different projects.
Scopa also wants previous employees who left Eskom and have been implicated in malfeasance to have criminal charges instituted against them.
The Scopa meeting comes as the power utility grapples with its worst-ever load shedding.
It also follows plans to have power cuts implemented permanently for the next two years, a move that has been rejected by political parties and labour unions.
Parliament’s public enterprises committee is also expected to pay Eskom a visit at its headquarters to get an update on plans to end the power cuts.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom board and CEO De Ruyter to face Scopa amid power crisis
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
