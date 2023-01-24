Are your sneakers walking and talking? Experts share tips for squeaky sneakers





On Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, our resident fitness expert, Liezel van der Westhuizen chats all things fitness shoes and brings along experts, Ben, a running coach from Runner’s Edge in Stellenbosch and Josh, a marketer at Mr. Tekkie.

They chat about getting rid of "sneaky sneaker squeaks" just in time for the Two Oceans Marathon.

Listen to these expert's tips below.

Some solutions experts suggested are:

1) Checking that no air pockets, moisture (like water), sand, stones or holes are trapped in your under soles, inside your running shoes or between the inner and mid-soles.

2) Your shoes may be new, causing squeakiness.

If you have squeaky sneakers, try:

1) Ensuring that your sneakers are dried properly after using them.

2) Putting baby powder underneath the inner soles to dry out any moisture.

3) Removing the inner soles, place a silicone gel packet or crumbled newspaper inside your shoes and placing them in the sun until they've dried COMPLETELY.

4) Inspecting shoes properly for moisture, holes, or trapped sand or stones after using them.

5) If your shoes are brand new and unworn, wear them in — sometimes running shoes may need some bending to soften them up.

Of course, there are "home remedies" like using Q20 or silicone spray, but these aren't recommended by experts.

But the main rule is: make sure your sneakers DRY completely. Ready to put the pep back in your step without them shouting at you?

