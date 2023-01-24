14 whales wash up on Atlantic Coast. Are offshore wind farms to blame?





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:15).

Oceanographers have been monitoring mortality among whales for the past six years.

Within these six years, there have been 178 deaths, an unusually high number.

Most recently, 14 whales have washed up on the Atlantic Coast and the reason remains unknown.

While there isn't a clear conclusion as to why these whales, specifically humpback whales are dying, there are accusations that it could be the consequence of offshore wind farms.

Gilchrist says that it could be due to the cables that run under the seabed which may cause harm to the whale or could affect their sonar.

An additional possibility, according to Gilchrist, is boats.

About 40% of whale deaths in the past have been the result of boats and their propellers.

There's certainly a mystery to it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

At this stage, they're investigating, and it doesn't look good. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

