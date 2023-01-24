14 whales wash up on Atlantic Coast. Are offshore wind farms to blame?
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:15).
Oceanographers have been monitoring mortality among whales for the past six years.
Within these six years, there have been 178 deaths, an unusually high number.
RELATED: Mossel Bay: 4 washed up whales to be shot by rifle to 'mercifully' end suffering
Most recently, 14 whales have washed up on the Atlantic Coast and the reason remains unknown.
While there isn't a clear conclusion as to why these whales, specifically humpback whales are dying, there are accusations that it could be the consequence of offshore wind farms.
Gilchrist says that it could be due to the cables that run under the seabed which may cause harm to the whale or could affect their sonar.
An additional possibility, according to Gilchrist, is boats.
About 40% of whale deaths in the past have been the result of boats and their propellers.
There's certainly a mystery to it.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
At this stage, they're investigating, and it doesn't look good.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98408214_grey-whale-mother-nose-going-up-in-the-pacific-ocean.html?term=southern%2Bright%2Bwhale&vti=nklfv4vbjyiahzgjd4-1-74
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More