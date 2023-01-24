[WATER DISRUPTION] Bellville, Brackenfell, Goodwood (and other areas) affected
What residents need to know about planned water supply disruptions:
-
Please store water in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period
-
Please keep your taps closed to prevent any water loss and or damage when the water supply is restored
-
Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply
Zero pressure testing
Zero-pressure testing is part of the installation process for pressure management technology.
Tests are done to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves.
Residents who live in the affected areas may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps during this testing period.
It is impossible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions.
This work forms part of the City's Water Demand Management Strategy.
Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.
The affected areas are:
•De Oude Spruit, Brackenfell South
This work will result in the disruption of water supply to this area on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, from 21:00 until 03:00 on Thursday, 26 January 2023.
The planned shutdown of the Tygerberg Reservoir
The City removed two 535mm valves for refurbishment in July 2022 as part of our proactive maintenance of critical Bulk Water infrastructure.
The valves are now ready to be reinstalled and the work could result in water disruptions.
The City will shutdown down Tygerberg Reservoir No.1, from Friday, 27 January 2023, at 18:00 until Saturday, 28 January 2023, at 18:00.
The city suspects that the following areas could be affected:
-
Karl Bremer Hospital
-
Klipkop, Goodwood
-
Welgemoed
-
Lifestyle Estate
-
Ravensmead
-
Bellville
