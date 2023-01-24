Streaming issues? Report here
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

24 January 2023 7:50 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

MultiChoice is living up to its reputation of airing repeated content, by launching two dedicated channels to repeated content.

In a press release, the broadcaster proudly announced the launch of DStv SWITCH’D ON, a new pop-up channel that goes live on 24 January 2023.

DStv SWITCH’D ON Channels 109 and 110 will open to customers in South Africa and Lesotho.

The reason for doing this?

Multichoice said it's an "intervention to lessen the frustration of DStv viewers due to the impact of the ongoing load shedding which reduces their opportunity to consistently watch prime-time television".

© lopolo/123rf.com
© lopolo/123rf.com

Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, and Kyknet & Kie, giving DStv customers multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch shows like The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora, and Arendsvlei.

At R799 per month for DSTV Premium, we doubt viewers will be too thrilled by the broadcaster's latest offering.




More from Entertainment

Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town

23 January 2023 9:02 AM

The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!

23 January 2023 8:53 AM

SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baxter CEO Lara Foot Photo: Facebook

Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award

21 January 2023 9:10 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

InstaPicture: @Rezebonna by Reze Bonna Photo

The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play

20 January 2023 3:50 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour

20 January 2023 1:30 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandela's life gets turned into a musical

20 January 2023 1:28 PM

Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business

19 January 2023 6:45 AM

Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: @isaiahgarza on TikTok

[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer

18 January 2023 1:39 PM

What a beautiful moment!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gregory Porter, seven-time Grammy nominee. Picture: Supplied.

WIN tickets to Gregory Porter live in concert at Kirstenbosch this Saturday

18 January 2023 6:43 AM

The two-time Grammy award winning artist returns to South Africa this month for his first solo concert tour ‘An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© fizkes/123rf.com

'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain

26 January 2023 10:19 AM

After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mostert's Mill prior to the 2021 fire.

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

26 January 2023 9:58 AM

And you have the opportunity to take a tour!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'

26 January 2023 5:38 AM

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked

25 January 2023 8:34 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sdecoret/123rf

ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'

25 January 2023 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aamulya/123rf

Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals

25 January 2023 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly

25 January 2023 5:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

