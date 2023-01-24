DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!
MultiChoice is living up to its reputation of airing repeated content, by launching two dedicated channels to repeated content.
In a press release, the broadcaster proudly announced the launch of DStv SWITCH’D ON, a new pop-up channel that goes live on 24 January 2023.
DStv SWITCH’D ON Channels 109 and 110 will open to customers in South Africa and Lesotho.
The reason for doing this?
Multichoice said it's an "intervention to lessen the frustration of DStv viewers due to the impact of the ongoing load shedding which reduces their opportunity to consistently watch prime-time television".
Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.
These two new pop-up channels will air selected prime-time content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, and Kyknet & Kie, giving DStv customers multiple opportunities in a 24-hour period to watch shows like The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora, and Arendsvlei.
At R799 per month for DSTV Premium, we doubt viewers will be too thrilled by the broadcaster's latest offering.
