Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 6:12).
Japan's population is shrinking.
On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the decrease in population is "putting the country on the brink of not being able to function" and that it's "now or never".
RELATED: China's population declines for the first time in 60 years
Gilchrist breaks down the seriousness of the situation:
- Japan has a population of 125 million
- The life expectancy is 84 years
- About 28% of the population is over the age of 65
- Last year, there were 800 000 births
The reality is that there isn't enough youth to support the elderly.
In theory, old age has already been paid for, but there are additional services such as nurses or transport drivers, that need support, says Gilchrist.
There aren't enough young people to support the elderly.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
There's a real plea for people to make more babies.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132548518_swimming-sperms-and-one-romantic-sperm-cartoon-joke-vector-illustration-.html?vti=lwd51ojowbuvwbl137-1-38
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More