Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 6:12).

Japan's population is shrinking.

On Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the decrease in population is "putting the country on the brink of not being able to function" and that it's "now or never".

Picture: Pixabay.com

RELATED: China's population declines for the first time in 60 years

Gilchrist breaks down the seriousness of the situation:

Japan has a population of 125 million

The life expectancy is 84 years

About 28% of the population is over the age of 65

Last year, there were 800 000 births

The reality is that there isn't enough youth to support the elderly.

In theory, old age has already been paid for, but there are additional services such as nurses or transport drivers, that need support, says Gilchrist.

There aren't enough young people to support the elderly. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

There's a real plea for people to make more babies. Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

Scroll up to listen to the interview.