Africa
Opinion
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst

24 January 2023 11:31 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Cabinet reshufle

A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Themba Maseko, Director of Executive Education at the Wits School of Governance.

Political analyst Professor Themba Maseko is of the view that President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider reshuffling his cabinet with young and capable ministers.

The call follows the ANC's change in leadership after the national elective conference at Nasrec.

Fikile Mbalula has to vacate his position as Transport Minister after being appointed as the party's secretary-general.

Maseko says that the country is in crisis and it needs credible ministers to fulfill their portfolios' mandates.

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

We are facing a tough time as a country and we need a new crop of ministers who will take us forward.

Themba Maseko, Professor - Wits School of governance

He might find credible people in his party...

Themba Maseko, Professor - Wits School of governance

Former Minister of Public Administration Ayanda Dlodo resigned from the position after being appointed an executive director at the World Bank.

Dlodlo is tasked with monitoring the state of affairs for South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola.

The ANC is currently fighting legal battles over cadre deployment as the Democratic Alliance wants to declare the policy invalid.

The opposition is adamant that the policy breeds corruption and hampers service delivery.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst




