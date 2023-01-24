Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
Bongani Bingwa interviews Professor Themba Maseko, Director of Executive Education at the Wits School of Governance.
Political analyst Professor Themba Maseko is of the view that President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider reshuffling his cabinet with young and capable ministers.
The call follows the ANC's change in leadership after the national elective conference at Nasrec.
Fikile Mbalula has to vacate his position as Transport Minister after being appointed as the party's secretary-general.
Maseko says that the country is in crisis and it needs credible ministers to fulfill their portfolios' mandates.
We are facing a tough time as a country and we need a new crop of ministers who will take us forward.Themba Maseko, Professor - Wits School of governance
He might find credible people in his party...Themba Maseko, Professor - Wits School of governance
Former Minister of Public Administration Ayanda Dlodo resigned from the position after being appointed an executive director at the World Bank.
Dlodlo is tasked with monitoring the state of affairs for South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola.
The ANC is currently fighting legal battles over cadre deployment as the Democratic Alliance wants to declare the policy invalid.
The opposition is adamant that the policy breeds corruption and hampers service delivery.
