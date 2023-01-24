War in Ukraine: 'Morally correct for South Africa to remain neutral'





Lester Kiewit interviews Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.

South Africa claims neutrality in the war between Russia and Ukraine

Thomashausen says this is a morally correct decision

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pretoria on Monday 23 January 2023. Picture Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News.

Lavrov has conducted visits to many African countries, with a key point of his visits being ways to strengthen the African Union.

Thomashausen says it is understandable for South Africa to maintain a neutral stance in this war as it is essentially a remake of the Cold War.

For South Africa, I think it is very natural not to get involved in a very difficult conflict essentially between Russia and America and Nato, which happens to take place on Ukrainian soil. Andre Thomashausen, professor emeritus for international law at Unisa

Thomshausen says he thinks South Africa’s decision to remain neutral is morally correct and that he agrees with the sentiments of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandoor on the importance of multilateralism.

Naledi Pandoor summed it up very nicely in the big press conference yesterday where she said multilateralism is the key to unlocking peace. Andre Thomashausen, professor emeritus for international law at Unisa

Some have questioned South Africa’s neutrality as they are set to conduct maritime exercises with Russia and China in the coming weeks and is also set to host its BRICS partners, including Russia, this year.

However, Thomshausen says that he does not think South Africa is at any real risk of a backlash from the European Union as a result of this, although we might get the cold shoulder from the United States.

