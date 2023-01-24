Bob the turtle is finally ready to face the world after 8 years of rehab
Pippa Hudson interviews Talitha Noble of the Two Oceans Aquarium.
Bob is healed from his injuries, and he is behaving like a normal and healthy turtle.
One of the remarkable paths of his rehab is that he completely regained his sight. So the only injury that Bob sustained was the fact that he had brain damage and that brain damage hasn't changed. But with the environment and the changes that have been happening with him, his behaviour has changed and that is why he becomes releasable.Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium
Bob is young and he got his whole life ahead of him. We are just so excited we have been able to help him get to the point where he is equipped as possible to lead a big adventurous life...Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium
Bob will officially be released back into the wild this week.
It does make us emotional having to let go after so many years. However, offering him a new life is all that matters.Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://twitter.com/2OceansAquarium/status/1599710190923907074/photo/1
