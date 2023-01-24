Bob the turtle is finally ready to face the world after 8 years of rehab

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Watch: Hundreds of DA supporters gather for load shedding march to Luthuli House The official opposition plans to stage a demonstration outside the ANC's Luthuli House over power cuts. 25 January 2023 8:20 AM
Funeral parlours call for shorter burial times amid heat wave and power cuts High temperatures and no power are a disastrous combination for funeral parlours. 25 January 2023 8:13 AM
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs. 25 January 2023 8:00 AM
View all Local
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans. 25 January 2023 7:36 AM
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Politics
[HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here? A summarised timeline of key events in the development of Eskom. 25 January 2023 8:55 AM
Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom National Energy regulator Nersa and Eskom are facing legal battles set to be heard by the Northern Gauteng High Court. 25 January 2023 7:12 AM
'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund It's quite easy to start the process of creating a buffer to life's inevitable calamities. 25 January 2023 6:30 AM
View all Business
Bob the turtle is finally ready to face the world after 8 years of rehab Bob the turtle has been through much in the past 8 years. But now he is healthy and Two Oceans Aquarium is very proud. 24 January 2023 2:14 PM
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help? Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 24 January 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister? A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic. 25 January 2023 8:01 AM
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Bob the turtle is finally ready to face the world after 8 years of rehab

24 January 2023 2:14 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Bob The Turtle

Bob the turtle has been through much in the past 8 years. But now he is healthy and Two Oceans Aquarium is very proud.

Pippa Hudson interviews Talitha Noble of the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Bob is healed from his injuries, and he is behaving like a normal and healthy turtle.

One of the remarkable paths of his rehab is that he completely regained his sight. So the only injury that Bob sustained was the fact that he had brain damage and that brain damage hasn't changed. But with the environment and the changes that have been happening with him, his behaviour has changed and that is why he becomes releasable.

Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium

Bob is young and he got his whole life ahead of him. We are just so excited we have been able to help him get to the point where he is equipped as possible to lead a big adventurous life...

Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium

Bob will officially be released back into the wild this week.

It does make us emotional having to let go after so many years. However, offering him a new life is all that matters.

Talitha Noble, Conservation Coordinator - Two Oceans Aquarium

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




24 January 2023 2:14 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Bob The Turtle

More from Lifestyle

peopleimages12/123rf

'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

25 January 2023 6:30 AM

It's quite easy to start the process of creating a buffer to life's inevitable calamities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hand, Tablets capsule. Picture: Pixabay

Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist

24 January 2023 1:34 PM

There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape of Good Hope SPCA: Long-stay residents up for adoption: Facebook Image

These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help?

24 January 2023 1:14 PM

Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape of Good Hope SPCA staff image

SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA

24 January 2023 11:28 AM

Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Are your sneakers walking and talking? Experts share tips for squeaky sneakers

24 January 2023 8:49 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen shares experts tips with Africa Melane to stop sneakers from squeaking...it's not Q20 or silicone spray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance

24 January 2023 8:22 AM

The group from Limpopo took to the 'America’s Got Talent All Stars' stage on Monday, performing one of their original songs, 'We Will Rise' - a song about the resilience of the human spirit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: gefufna/ 123rf

[WATER DISRUPTION] Bellville, Brackenfell, Goodwood (and other areas) affected

24 January 2023 6:44 AM

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will be doing planned work which will result in water supply disruptions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : 2designbcn / 123rf

Forgetful? Eat 'MIND' foods to help with age-related memory loss and dementia

23 January 2023 1:48 PM

Nutrition experts reveal the 'MIND diet' AKA... the types of food you should eat to help increase cognitive function as you age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Star School offers matric re-write opportunity for many SA learners every year

23 January 2023 1:05 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Vimala Ariyan, CEO of Star School about matric re-writes and preparing for Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-dmitry-demidov-3783471jpg

Bongani Njoli: Cape Town radio legends Dmitri Jagels, Lee Downs share tributes

23 January 2023 12:59 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to radio veterans Lee Downs and Dmitri Jagels who worked with Njoli over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA beefs up security for march on ANC's Luthuli House

Local

'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

Business Lifestyle

ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

MPC's fiscal policy needs to accommodate the public - economist

25 January 2023 11:15 AM

Table Mountain ranger injured following attack by alleged poacher

25 January 2023 10:28 AM

Cele encourages police not to hesitate to defend themselves when in danger

25 January 2023 9:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA