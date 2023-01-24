Trump prepares to ditch his OWN social media platform to return to Twitter





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about Trump ditching his social media platform and other trending stories from around the world.

It's been reported that former president Donald Trump is planning to leave his own social media platform, Truth Social and return to mainstream social media platforms, such as Twitter.

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

Truth Social is a media platform created by Trump Media and Technology Group, which encourages "open, free, and honest global conversation without discrimination on the basis of political ideology".

This platform was created after Trump was kicked off of Twitter in 2021, due to the risk of Trump inciting violence on the platform.

RELATED: Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended

This decision is ahead of the Republican Presidential nomination race, where Trump hopes to participate, says Friedman.

Friedman says that this change of social media platforms could have the complete opposite effect on what Trump hopes to achieve leading up to his campaign.

This is not gonna serve him when he's campaigning. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.