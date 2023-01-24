‘We can’t be used as a scapegoat to balance the books,’ UCT AU plans wage strike
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kelley Moult of the UCT Academics' Union.
-
The Academic’s Union has rejected the institution’s offer of a 3% wage increase.
-
Moult says academic staff have taken below inflation increases for a few years.
UCT workers have planned a strike over the institution’s offer of a 3% wage increase as its members want an in crease in line with inflation.
Moult says that management never provided a revised offer throughout their negotiations in December.
She adds that they have been informed by management that there is an offer in the making, but they have not seen it in writing to consider.
At this point we remain in exactly the same position as we were on the first of December, which is with a rejected mandate and no real substantive response from management.Kelley Moult, UCT Academics Union member
According to Moult, the university has continued to spend in other areas despite the fact that academics have taken below inflation increases for the past four years to weather the economic climate.
She adds that UCT wants to have a reputation as an employer of choice, but a more than inflation increase is needed to keep academic salaries at the intended benchmark.
We care very deeply about the institution and its longevity, but we also cannot be used as a scapegoat to balance the books.Kelley Moult, UCT Academics Union member
She says she wants the academic staff to be valued by the institution and that at this stage they are feeling like they are not a priority.
Listen to the audio above for more.
