SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA





Heroes exist!

And sometimes, they're named Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA shines the spotlight on inspector Jeffrey Mfini

Mfini is originally from Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

As a child, he cared for many animals while his father worked away.

Then he moved to Cape Town in 2000.

He’s worked at the SPCA since 2011 and became an inspector in 2018.

Since working at the SPCA he's rescued pit bulls from fires and mobs, saved many abandoned and injured dogs, and many other pet babies.

Aside from his obvious passion for animals, he says he's always grown up to appreciate furry friends.

My father lived by a principle that I still abide by to this day: before we sat down to eat, all our animals needed to be fed first. Jeffrey Mfini, SPCA inspector

Yip, his passion for animals combined with over 10 years experience makes him an industry legend.

So, when Mfini shares his advice on how to become an inspector at the SPCA, we're taking notes.

To become an inspector at the SPCA, Mfini says, you should:

1) Read and understand the Animal Protection Act, the vision and mission of the SPCA.

2) Complete six months of training.

3) Take an entrance exam after training and pass.

4) Attend a two-week inspector training course at the NSPCA in Johannesburg.

5) After the course, take and pass another exam.

6) Complete an assignment (which might take up to two months to do) covering topics like:

Pet shop inspection (where exotic animals are sold)

Sale yard inspection

Abattoir inspection

Stable yard (with trail or riding horses)

Cruelty case investigations (involving different aspects of active cruelty)

Security company investigation (where animals are used)

Pro-active days in local townships

Post-home inspections

And that's it!

Mfini goes on to note that the life as an inspector at the SPCA is not glamorous and shouldn't be taken lightly.

It is important to remember that as an inspector, you must be able to navigate all kinds of situations with diplomacy and fairness. Jeffrey Mfini, SPCA inspector

It's also mentioned that as an inspector, you'll:

1) Encounter heartbreaking cases so be mentally prepared for it.

2) Find yourself and be able to cope in dangerous situations.

3) Educate the public on how animals should be treated.

4) Commit to hard work like conducting thorough investigations that seek justice for all animals.

If you're truly passionate about animal welfare and making a difference, then consider contacting: training1@nspca.com or call 011 907 3590

If you're not at inspector level, Mfini has some wise words for you too...

If you see something, say something. Jeffrey Mfini, SPCA inspector

If you witness animal cruelty,

Call:

021 700 4158

021 700 4159

083 326 1604 (after office hours)

Or email:

inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za

Or fill out this online form.

Keeping animal welfare top of mind is a collective responsibility.

So. let's always help keep those furry babies safe.

This article first appeared on KFM : SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA