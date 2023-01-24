Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala
CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's probe into the events that transpired on the president’s Phala Phala farm has been completed.
The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
The party has now been informed that an interim report has already been drafted.
The ATM had asked the Public Protector’s office to determine whether the president was in breach of his oath in connection with an alleged cover-up of events on his Limpopo farm in February 2020.
An independent panel investigation ordered by Parliament has already found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer for, and that anti-corruption laws may also have been violated.
But last month, the National Assembly voted against proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.
The ATM, which initiated that process, has now been informed by the Public Protector’s investigation team, that its interim report on the Phala Phala farm burglary, is currently due for review for internal quality assurance purposes.
In a letter to the ATM, and seen by Eyewitness News, the Public Protector’s office said that once this review had been done, the interim report would then be shared with relevant parties.
This is to allow them to comment on the findings before a final report is issued.
The ATM plans to head to court next month, to challenge proceedings of the National Assembly last month not to probe the matter any further.
This article first appeared on EWN : Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer
Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end?Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money
Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands!Read More
ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA
The DA will march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to demand an end to load shedding which has crippled the lives of South Africans.Read More
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy
The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and invalid.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town?
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail.Read More
'Life without load shedding... it'll take 2 years IF we do EVERYTHING right'
Energy expert Chris Yelland tries to give us answers about when load shedding will end. Is there light at the end of this one?Read More
More from Local
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students
The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence.Read More
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
And you have the opportunity to take a tour!Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
68 elephants to relocate to places safe(er) from poaching
Just two weeks ago foreign tourists came under gunfire in KwaZulu Natal on the Jozini Dam.Read More
Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
The number of road fatalities in the WC in the 2022/23 festive season was 131, compared to 207 in the 2021/22 festive season.Read More