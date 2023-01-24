Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes





Africa Melane speaks to NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

United Democratic Movement (UDM), National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Build One SA (BOSA) movement are taking the government to court over intermittent power cuts.

The trio has formed a coalition and plans to legally ensure that all hospitals and schools are exempt from loadshedding, They also filed court papers on Monday to try and get the utility’s looming tariff increase scrapped.

Well about those in hospital, do patients deserve to have their lights off, while cabinet ministers have theirs turned on? Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA spokesperson

Legal action comes on the back of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)’s decision to approve Eskom’s electricity tariff hike of 18.65% for 2023.

Hlubi-Majola says they are using the judiciary to force government to fulfil its constitutional duty of providing electricity.

This is why we want them to go to court, we don’t want the nonsense that they are spouting to the media because we don’t believe them. We want them to say these things under oath and to produce plans that justify the decisions and the suffering that they are putting us through. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA Spokesperson

This government is failing in its constitutional duty to provide us with energy, we are going to court to compel them to fulfil their constitutional duty. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA Spokesperson

