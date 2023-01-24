The Midday Report Express: Public Protector completes Phala Phala investigation





The Phala Phala robbery has reared it's head once more. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has revealed that the Public Protector's office wrote to them revealing that they have completed their investigation into the matter and the resulting report is going through its final internal review.

The investigation and subsequent report comes as a result of the ATM requesting the Public Protector's office to investigate the matter to determine if President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office. It remains to be seen now if the report will conclude if the president did indeed commit a violation to his oath, which forbids a sitting president from conducting business outside of his duties as president. It's believed that the $580,000 stolen from the president's Phala Phala farm came about as the result of the sale of Buffalo, a transaction that the president was not allowed to conduct.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Zama Ntshona, African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson.

As the African Transformation Movement, we look forward to what this particular report is going to give us, given the fact that we have had an independent panel that has looked into the same information and gave findings that the president has something to answer for. Zama Ntshona, African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Parliament's Section 194 committee meeting resume inquiry into the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The DA's cadre deployment court case continues.

The Eskom board, alongside CEO Andre de Ruyter, appears before Parliament’s finance watchdog, SCOPA.

Gerhard Ackerman, Paul Kennedy’s co-accused in child sex ring case revealed in court with over 700 charges laid against him.

Nulane corruption trial: Forensic auditor at National Treasury, Siphiwe Mahlangu takes the stand.

Memorial service of the first democratically elected Speaker of Parliament Dr Frene Ginwala held today.

Swaziland Solidarity Network condemns brutal murder of prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko.

