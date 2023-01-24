The Midday Report Express: Public Protector completes Phala Phala investigation

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles. 24 January 2023 2:32 PM
More integrated response needed to fight crime With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue? 24 January 2023 2:12 PM
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law. 24 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relati... 24 January 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee. 24 January 2023 12:18 PM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town? Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail. 24 January 2023 7:48 AM
View all Business
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help? Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 24 January 2023 1:14 PM
SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him. 24 January 2023 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages. 24 January 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector completes Phala Phala investigation

24 January 2023 1:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel

All the news you need to know.

The Phala Phala robbery has reared it's head once more. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has revealed that the Public Protector's office wrote to them revealing that they have completed their investigation into the matter and the resulting report is going through its final internal review.

The investigation and subsequent report comes as a result of the ATM requesting the Public Protector's office to investigate the matter to determine if President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office. It remains to be seen now if the report will conclude if the president did indeed commit a violation to his oath, which forbids a sitting president from conducting business outside of his duties as president. It's believed that the $580,000 stolen from the president's Phala Phala farm came about as the result of the sale of Buffalo, a transaction that the president was not allowed to conduct.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Zama Ntshona, African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson.

As the African Transformation Movement, we look forward to what this particular report is going to give us, given the fact that we have had an independent panel that has looked into the same information and gave findings that the president has something to answer for.

Zama Ntshona, African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Parliament's Section 194 committee meeting resume inquiry into the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
  • The DA's cadre deployment court case continues.
  • The Eskom board, alongside CEO Andre de Ruyter, appears before Parliament’s finance watchdog, SCOPA.
  • Gerhard Ackerman, Paul Kennedy’s co-accused in child sex ring case revealed in court with over 700 charges laid against him.
  • Nulane corruption trial: Forensic auditor at National Treasury, Siphiwe Mahlangu takes the stand.
  • Memorial service of the first democratically elected Speaker of Parliament Dr Frene Ginwala held today.
  • Swaziland Solidarity Network condemns brutal murder of prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko.

Scroll up for full audio.




24 January 2023 1:45 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

Entertainment Business

14 whales wash up on Atlantic Coast. Are offshore wind farms to blame?

World

Praise and applause for the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s AGT All Stars performance

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Frene Ginwala stood for South Africa - Ramaphosa

24 January 2023 4:32 PM

Judgement reserved in DA's legal challenge against ANC cadre deployment policy

24 January 2023 4:26 PM

Soweto through the eyes of locals: The Makhelwane Festival returns

24 January 2023 4:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA