Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (Skip to 2:58).
The Demand Flexibility Service scheme has been activated, which encourages consumers to use less power when the national demand is at its highest, during peak winter days.
Friedman shares more:
- Consumers will be asked to reduce the use of dishwashers, tumble dryers, washing machines and appliances alike
- Households that have signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service scheme will be paid if they reduce their power usage from 5pm to 6pm from Monday 23 January
- The UK aims to move towards ending the use of coal power by 2024
- Three main power stations in Britian that were previously being retired have since been put on pause, due to the bitterly cold weather conditions
- This approach unfortunately will never slide in South Africa
That was such a mature approach to things, where you're actually paying consumers to load shed in a sense.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
It's never gonna happen here.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
They're firing up three coal power station's generators, ready for use on Monday if the cold snap continues.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from World
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More