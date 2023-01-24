Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (Skip to 2:58).

The Demand Flexibility Service scheme has been activated, which encourages consumers to use less power when the national demand is at its highest, during peak winter days.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Friedman shares more:

Consumers will be asked to reduce the use of dishwashers, tumble dryers, washing machines and appliances alike

Households that have signed up to the Demand Flexibility Service scheme will be paid if they reduce their power usage from 5pm to 6pm from Monday 23 January

The UK aims to move towards ending the use of coal power by 2024

Three main power stations in Britian that were previously being retired have since been put on pause, due to the bitterly cold weather conditions

This approach unfortunately will never slide in South Africa

That was such a mature approach to things, where you're actually paying consumers to load shed in a sense. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

It's never gonna happen here. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

They're firing up three coal power station's generators, ready for use on Monday if the cold snap continues. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

