[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C

Latest Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles. 24 January 2023 2:32 PM
More integrated response needed to fight crime With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue? 24 January 2023 2:12 PM
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law. 24 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relati... 24 January 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee. 24 January 2023 12:18 PM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Is the ANC binning plans to devolve passenger rail to City of Cape Town? Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on the President to confirm whether the ANC plans to devolve the running of passenger rail. 24 January 2023 7:48 AM
View all Business
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help? Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 24 January 2023 1:14 PM
SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him. 24 January 2023 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages. 24 January 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C

Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.

Likely a record no one was chasing after, the Chinese city of Mohe has achieved the dubious honour of becoming the coldest city in the nation.

On Sunday, 23 January 2023, Mohe in China’s Heilongjiang province saw its temperature drop to a frigid -53°C.

The city held the previous record for the coldest place in China with only a slightly better temperature reading of -52.3°C, which was established in 1969.

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com
© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Mohe known as "China's North Pole" is one of the few locations in China with a subarctic climate and is known for its long, severe winters.

Unsurprisingly, Mohe is considered the coldest place in China, with winters known to last as long as eight months.

The cold months start early for the northern hemisphere city with a mid-October kick-off and the freezing temperatures only start improving in late April or early May.

The average temperature in Mohe remains below freezing for seven months out of the year, and there are only about 90 days per year without snow.

Somewhat surprisingly, the eternal winter of Mohe attracts tourists year-round, with many visitors migrating toward the city's ice-themed attractions.

Some 10 000 tourists make there way there in hopes of seeing the aurora borealis which is visible on occasion.

The extreme cold, even for Mohe, has spurred China's meteorological authority to issue alerts for plunging temperatures, and city officials are also hard at work ensuring heating and water services remain uninterrupted.




