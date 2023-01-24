Plan ahead when travelling

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles. 24 January 2023 2:32 PM
More integrated response needed to fight crime With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue? 24 January 2023 2:12 PM
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law. 24 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relati... 24 January 2023 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo. 24 January 2023 6:24 PM
Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy expert. 24 January 2023 6:00 PM
Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters. 24 January 2023 5:31 PM
View all Business
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help? Do something PAWSOME and adopt these long-staying dogs or cats from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 24 January 2023 1:14 PM
SPCA hero explains what it takes to become an inspector at the SPCA Inspector Jeffrey Mfini from the SPCA rescued pit bulls and saved many furry lives. Learn how to work with animals just like him. 24 January 2023 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages. 24 January 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
24 January 2023 3:00 PM
by Tedeso Twala
#travel
Destiny Holidays

Africa Melane gets travel tips from Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel.
Lara-Jameson -MAP-pexels
Lara-Jameson -MAP-pexels

From the South African context, peak travel time is traditionally considered any travelling that takes place outside of the school holidays or peak summer months.

Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

Machiri says that we are still in the peak season and it will remain busy until March.

She adds that it helps to plan ahead just to see where you can maximise. Also, you need to ensure that you book ahead of time as supply and demand plays a big role.

Always check what is the best time to travel so you can plan for the destination and remember that South African peak season is not necessarily peak season overseas.

Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

You always also have to consider a destination because that will also determine when the peak season and off peak season is for that destination.

Lynette Machiri, customer experience director at Flight Centre Travel

South Africa remains a year-round destination for travel, so there is always something for everyone despite what season it is, adds Machiri.


This article first appeared on 702 : Plan ahead when travelling




