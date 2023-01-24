Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 6:44).
If you're guilty of piggybacking off of someone else's Netflix account, your days of free viewing are numbered, as it essentially means that Netflix loses out on money, says Lad Bible.
Because of this, Netflix plans on introducing a "paid sharing" option where viewers will be able to keep one account across different households, at a discounted price.
Friedman shares more:
- On one account there are five different profiles for people that are within the same household. This doesn't come with an extra charge
- However, sharing your password with others outside of your house becomes a problem
- By March/April this year, the "paid sharing" option will be implemented
You as a sharing user on that account will pay, but you will not pay the full amount.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Friedman questions how this would be successfully monitored.
Will Netflix be checking IP addresses? How do they know if you're in the same house or not? What if you're travelling and making use of your Netflix account? Will this be allowed? What if you have a kid studying in a different city and is using your Netflix account?
I don't know that I buy that they're actually going to be able to do this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
