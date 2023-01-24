Streaming issues? Report here
Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end

24 January 2023 12:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Netflix
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 6:44).

If you're guilty of piggybacking off of someone else's Netflix account, your days of free viewing are numbered, as it essentially means that Netflix loses out on money, says Lad Bible.

Because of this, Netflix plans on introducing a "paid sharing" option where viewers will be able to keep one account across different households, at a discounted price.

Image by Tumisu from Pixabay.
Image by Tumisu from Pixabay.

Friedman shares more:

  • On one account there are five different profiles for people that are within the same household. This doesn't come with an extra charge
  • However, sharing your password with others outside of your house becomes a problem
  • By March/April this year, the "paid sharing" option will be implemented

You as a sharing user on that account will pay, but you will not pay the full amount.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Friedman questions how this would be successfully monitored.

Will Netflix be checking IP addresses? How do they know if you're in the same house or not? What if you're travelling and making use of your Netflix account? Will this be allowed? What if you have a kid studying in a different city and is using your Netflix account?

I don't know that I buy that they're actually going to be able to do this.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




