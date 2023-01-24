Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium
Newlands Rugby stadium last hosted a match in January 2021
In 2019, it was decided by the Western Province Rugby Union that the venue would be sold for redevelopment.
Former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen's call for the stadium to be declared a heritage site is stalling the sale.
The Western Province Rugby Football Union will remain under administration for the foreseeable future as a strange heritage claim stalls the sale of Newlands Stadium.
The iconic venue has stood lifeless since hosting its final game on 23 January 2021, when Western Province faced the Sharks in the semi-final of the Currie Cup.
Sadly, Western Province lost the game, with no supporters allowed inside the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two years prior to that final game, it was decided by the Western Province Rugby Unions' general council that Newlands would be sold for redevelopment.
But former Springbok captain, Wynand Claassen, has put the brakes on those plans.
He's leading the quest to have Newlands declared a heritage site.
Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick says it's ludicrous that Western Province is being prevented from selling their own property.
The reality is, it's Western Province's property so they should be allowed to do so. Sure there might be environmental impact studies and other objections to building zone regulations and all those other things that will come with any normal development.Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
Heritage is an interesting thing, and I guess it's in the eye of the beholder in this case.Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
The fact that Newlands is going to be redeveloped has been in the public domain at least since December 2019.Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.
Wynand Claassen doesn't seem to have any vested interest in Western Province as far as I can tell. He's come in with a delaying tactic for whatever reason.Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor
More from Sport
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?
John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.Read More
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola
Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.Read More
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career
Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.Read More
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament
The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday.Read More
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'
The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.Read More
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy
The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.Read More
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route
David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.Read More
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365)
After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92.Read More
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More