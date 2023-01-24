Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium





Newlands Rugby stadium last hosted a match in January 2021

In 2019, it was decided by the Western Province Rugby Union that the venue would be sold for redevelopment.

Former Springbok captain Wynand Claassen's call for the stadium to be declared a heritage site is stalling the sale.

The Western Province Rugby Football Union will remain under administration for the foreseeable future as a strange heritage claim stalls the sale of Newlands Stadium.

The iconic venue has stood lifeless since hosting its final game on 23 January 2021, when Western Province faced the Sharks in the semi-final of the Currie Cup.

Sadly, Western Province lost the game, with no supporters allowed inside the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two years prior to that final game, it was decided by the Western Province Rugby Unions' general council that Newlands would be sold for redevelopment.

But former Springbok captain, Wynand Claassen, has put the brakes on those plans.

He's leading the quest to have Newlands declared a heritage site.

Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick says it's ludicrous that Western Province is being prevented from selling their own property.

The reality is, it's Western Province's property so they should be allowed to do so. Sure there might be environmental impact studies and other objections to building zone regulations and all those other things that will come with any normal development. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

Heritage is an interesting thing, and I guess it's in the eye of the beholder in this case. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

The fact that Newlands is going to be redeveloped has been in the public domain at least since December 2019. Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

Wynand Claassen doesn't seem to have any vested interest in Western Province as far as I can tell. He's come in with a delaying tactic for whatever reason. Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

