More integrated response needed to fight crime
John Maytham speaks to Lukas Muntingh, associate professor and Africa Criminal Justice Reform (ACJR) Project Coordinator at University of the Western Cape.
-
Muntingh says we need a more integrated ministry that looks at the entire criminal justice system.
-
He says this is not specifically with regards to the current minister, but the position as a whole.
Muntingh argues that there is a need for a more inclusive ministry that would cover the police and other functions within the criminal justice system.
He adds that this is not within the context of the current minister of police, but rather the existence of the position as a whole.
We need to look at it more broadly to enable a more integrated response to crime in the country.Lukas Muntingh, Associate Professor and ACJR Project Coordinator at UWC
He says that while there was a need for a minister of police during the transition to democracy, as there were security concerns such as a risk of insurrection within the security service, the situation and risks have changed.
Muntingh believes that if the minister of police was replaced by a ministry covering the entirety of the criminal justice system, and there was stronger cooperation between the police and the National Prosecuting authority, we could see a higher number of meaningful prosecutions.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa
South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles.Read More
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law.Read More
Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end
By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee.Read More
Western Cape parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles
The Western Cape Health Department has urged parents to ensure vaccinations are up to date with measles cases on the rise.Read More
Woman finds her sister while searching for biological mother
Cassidy-Jean van der Westhuizen has been searching for her biological mother and has managed to find family along the way.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
‘We can’t be used as a scapegoat to balance the books,’ UCT AU plans wage strike
The University of Cape Town’s Academics Union (AU) plans to engage in strike action for the first time ever.Read More
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala
The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).Read More
War in Ukraine: 'Morally correct for South Africa to remain neutral'
SA continues to claim neutrality on Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Read More