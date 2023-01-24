Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist





Clement Manyathela speaks to psychiatrist Dr Clementine Chawane.

Chawane explains that depression, like other chronic illnesses such diabetes and HIV, is managed through a consistent dose of medication.

It’s same concept as saying somebody who is HIV positive is reliant on ARVS to be healthy. Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist

Depression is a chronic illness and is an illness like HIV, Diabetes and hypertension. Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist

She says the rule of thumb when a patient wants to go off a prescribed dose of anti-depressants is that it should only be considered after six months. This is because only 20% of patients react to first round of medication.

Science says we must at least give these patients six months of education, Chawane explains.

