Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist
Clement Manyathela speaks to psychiatrist Dr Clementine Chawane.
Chawane explains that depression, like other chronic illnesses such diabetes and HIV, is managed through a consistent dose of medication.
It’s same concept as saying somebody who is HIV positive is reliant on ARVS to be healthy.Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist
Depression is a chronic illness and is an illness like HIV, Diabetes and hypertension.Clementine Chawane, Psychiatrist
She says the rule of thumb when a patient wants to go off a prescribed dose of anti-depressants is that it should only be considered after six months. This is because only 20% of patients react to first round of medication.
Science says we must at least give these patients six months of education, Chawane explains.
