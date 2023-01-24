These furry dogs and cats can't find a home, can YOU help?





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA needs your help adopting these long-time cuties...

1) Dakota (Black Shepherd, female)

Dakota is a rescue from horrific living conditions.

Because of this, she needs a patient home that can commit to her development and guide her positively.

She’ll do well with a family that’s familiar with her breed.

She loves older kids, cats are a no-no and might need guidance when introduced to other dogs.

2) Hailey (Domestic shorthair, adult female)

Hailey comes from an abusive home so she's used to being indoors and is sensitive and shy, but very affectionate.

She'll do well in a calm and quiet home and needs a loving and patient family.

She doesn't do well with toddlers, but gets along with other cats.

3) Novak (Black Shepherd, male, young)

After being confiscated from horrific living conditions, Novak needs a loving and patient family who's able to commit 'to building a healthy foundation of positive associations.'

It would be best to suit Novak with a family who's familiar with his breed.

This little guy will do well around older kids, cats are a no-no and might need guidance when introduced to other dogs.

4) Arty (Mixed breed, male)

Found astray near Cape Town Airport, Arty was rescued and now thinks he’s meant to live a soft life.

He loves soft beds and will do well in a cosy home with good food, cuddles and a female companion.

He’ll do well around older kids.

5) Kobe (Mixed breed, male)

Kobe knows many tricks so you’ll have lots of fun with him.

He’ll do well with slow feeders, toys and food puzzles.

He may prefer humans and kids, doesn’t like cats and gets along with other dogs depending on his introduction to them.

6) Shandy (Tan Jack Russel, female)

This tiny babe was found astray, but she’s got the temperament of a sweetheart!

She enjoys sitting on laps and going for walks.

She gets along with dogs depending on her introduction to them, doesn’t like cats, but loves older kids.

If any one of these little fur babies warm your heart, fill out the online adoption form, here.

We hope that these babes find their fur-ever homes soon.

