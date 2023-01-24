Western Cape parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles
Clarence Ford speaks to Leensie Lotter, Western Cape Health spokesperson
-
Measles cases have been rising in the country.
-
Lotter says all parents should ensure their children are up to date with vaccines.
A report from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases stated that there had been 382 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in the country.
Lotter says that while there has not yet been a measles outbreak in the Western Cape, they have seen it in other provinces.
We want to make sure that we are prepared. There is a booster drive now to ensure that all children are protected against measles.Leensie Lotter, Western Cape Health spokesperson
While children should receive their initial measles vaccines at 6 months and 12 month, Lotter says it is not too late to vaccinate if your child is not up to date.
She adds that a child can still get measles if they are vaccinated, but the disease is much less severe and dangerous in these cases.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from Local
South Africa has the third most powerful passport in Africa
South Africa ranks number three, with a visa free score of 106 and a global ranking score of 53, after Mauritius and Seychelles.Read More
More integrated response needed to fight crime
With the high crime rate in the country is a minister of police needed or is there a better way to address this issue?Read More
Coalition looks to courts to ‘compel’ government to solve Eskom woes
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the alliance plans to probe the government’s failures in the court of law.Read More
Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end
By March/April of this year, Netflix will be introducing "paid sharing", where users on the account will be required to pay a fee.Read More
Woman finds her sister while searching for biological mother
Cassidy-Jean van der Westhuizen has been searching for her biological mother and has managed to find family along the way.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst
A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.Read More
‘We can’t be used as a scapegoat to balance the books,’ UCT AU plans wage strike
The University of Cape Town’s Academics Union (AU) plans to engage in strike action for the first time ever.Read More
Public Protector completes investigation on Phala Phala
The Public Protector’s office has been investigating whether Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Executive Ethics Code in relation to the theft of thousands of US dollars on his Limpopo farm, at the request of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).Read More
War in Ukraine: 'Morally correct for South Africa to remain neutral'
SA continues to claim neutrality on Russia's invasion of Ukraine amid a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Read More