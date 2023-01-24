Western Cape parents urged to ensure children are vaccinated against measles





Clarence Ford speaks to Leensie Lotter, Western Cape Health spokesperson

Measles cases have been rising in the country .

Lotter says all parents should ensure their children are up to date with vaccines.

A report from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases stated that there had been 382 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in the country.

Lotter says that while there has not yet been a measles outbreak in the Western Cape, they have seen it in other provinces.

We want to make sure that we are prepared. There is a booster drive now to ensure that all children are protected against measles. Leensie Lotter, Western Cape Health spokesperson

While children should receive their initial measles vaccines at 6 months and 12 month, Lotter says it is not too late to vaccinate if your child is not up to date.

She adds that a child can still get measles if they are vaccinated, but the disease is much less severe and dangerous in these cases.

