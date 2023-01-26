Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season





Clarence Ford interviews Dr Ivan Meyer, Acting Minister of Mobility at the Western Cape Government

Between 2022/23 and 2021/22 there was a 46.72% decrease in road fatalities, and a 23.8% decline in road crashes compared to the 2021/22 festive season.

Car Accident. Picture: Pixabay

RELATED: Collaboration key to W Cape's drop in festive fatalities - SADD

Additionally, pedestrian fatalities have also decreased by 14.8%.

Dr Ivan Meyer shares more:

The reason behind the decrease in fatalities and crashes can be attributed to two factors – the focus on interventions and speed enforcement

The Western Cape Department of Transport and Mobility had an operational focus – focused on interventions including the removal of drivers under the influence

The city had arrested about 68 individuals driving under the influence over the festive season

The second factor was speed enforcement – ensuring that drivers and vehicle fitness were the focus, especially for those travelling long distances

Dr Meyer attributes the success to road users, SAPS, the taxi industry, and municipal traffic officers

Dr Meyer says that a "massive" road safety education program will the implemented, which will focus on pedestrian awareness, motorcycle awareness, driver and passenger awareness, and vulnerable road users' awareness

One of the City's strategies to reduce the number of road fatalities, and what has worked thus far, is the use of data and technology

Dr Meyer says that if a driver is not within the speed limit, cameras will pick it up and send data to law enforcement agencies, where the driver will be stopped, pulled off the road, and given a fine

RELATED: Stats are 'actually quite good', despite 37 deaths on the road this past week

I am particularly proud that we do see a change in behaviour of road users and I, on behalf of the Western Cape government, want to congratulate and thank the road users entering the Western Cape, but also leaving the Western Cape during the festive season. Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility

This was an integrated service and I'm particularly very happy. Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility

Deaths are coming down, and accidents are coming down, but we will persist, in fact, one death is too many. Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility

We were very strict and will continue to do so. Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility

Scroll up to listen to the interview.