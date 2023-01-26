Road deaths in Western Cape fell by 46.7% over 2022/23 festive season
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Ivan Meyer, Acting Minister of Mobility at the Western Cape Government
Between 2022/23 and 2021/22 there was a 46.72% decrease in road fatalities, and a 23.8% decline in road crashes compared to the 2021/22 festive season.
Additionally, pedestrian fatalities have also decreased by 14.8%.
Dr Ivan Meyer shares more:
- The reason behind the decrease in fatalities and crashes can be attributed to two factors – the focus on interventions and speed enforcement
- The Western Cape Department of Transport and Mobility had an operational focus – focused on interventions including the removal of drivers under the influence
- The city had arrested about 68 individuals driving under the influence over the festive season
- The second factor was speed enforcement – ensuring that drivers and vehicle fitness were the focus, especially for those travelling long distances
- Dr Meyer attributes the success to road users, SAPS, the taxi industry, and municipal traffic officers
- Dr Meyer says that a "massive" road safety education program will the implemented, which will focus on pedestrian awareness, motorcycle awareness, driver and passenger awareness, and vulnerable road users' awareness
- One of the City's strategies to reduce the number of road fatalities, and what has worked thus far, is the use of data and technology
- Dr Meyer says that if a driver is not within the speed limit, cameras will pick it up and send data to law enforcement agencies, where the driver will be stopped, pulled off the road, and given a fine
I am particularly proud that we do see a change in behaviour of road users and I, on behalf of the Western Cape government, want to congratulate and thank the road users entering the Western Cape, but also leaving the Western Cape during the festive season.Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility
This was an integrated service and I'm particularly very happy.Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility
Deaths are coming down, and accidents are coming down, but we will persist, in fact, one death is too many.Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility
We were very strict and will continue to do so.Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC for Agriculture at Western Cape Government and Acting Minister of Mobility
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
